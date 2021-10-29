Publish date:
Information On The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares
REGULATED INFORMATION
Information on the total number of voting rights and shares
Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), October 29, 2021, 10:30 pm CET / 4:30 pm ET - In accordance with article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels and Nasdaq: NYXH) publishes the below information following the exercise of subscription rights and the issue of new shares.
- Share capital: EUR 4,407,612.69
- Total number of securities carrying voting rights: 25,657,359 (all ordinary shares)
- Total number of voting rights (= denominator): 25,657,359 (all relating to ordinary shares)
- Number of rights to subscribe to securities carrying voting rights not yet issued:
-
- 90 "2013 ESOP Warrants" issued on May 3, 2013 and 23 December 2014, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 45,000 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares);
- 205 "2016 ESOP Warrants" issued on November 3, 2016, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 102,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares);
- 100 "2018 ESOP Warrants" issued on December 12, 2018, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 50,000 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares);
- 510,500 "2020 ESOP Warrants" issued on February 21, 2020, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 510,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares); and
- 1,400,000 "2021 ESOP Warrants" issued on September 8, 2021, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 1,400,000 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares).
