Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), 25 February 2021, 18:00h CET - In accordance with article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext: NYXH) publishes the below information following the issue of 10,000 new shares on 22 February 2021 pursuant to the exercise of subscription rights.

Share capital: EUR 3,797,765.64

Total number of securities carrying voting rights: 22,107,609 (all ordinary shares)

Total number of voting rights (= denominator): 22,107,609 (all relating to ordinary shares)

Number of rights to subscribe to securities carrying voting rights not yet issued: 141 "2013 ESOP Warrants" issued on 3 May 2013 and 23 December 2014, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 70,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares); 435 "2016 ESOP Warrants" issued on 3 November 2016, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 217,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares); 319 "2018 ESOP Warrants" issued on 12 December 2018, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 159,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares); and 550,000 "2020 ESOP Warrants" issued on 21 February 2020, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 550,000 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares).



NyxoahFabian Suarez, CFO corporate@nyxoah.com+32 (0)10 22 24 55

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah is a healthtech company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions and services to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). Nyxoah's lead solution is the Genio® system, a CE-validated, patient-centered, next generation hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy for OSA, the world's most common sleep disordered breathing condition that is associated with increased mortality risk 1 and comorbidities including cardiovascular diseases, depression and stroke.

Following successful completion of the BLAST OSA study in patients with moderate to severe OSA, the Genio® system received its European CE Mark in March 2019. The Company is currently conducting the BETTER SLEEP study in Australia and New Zealand for therapy indication expansion, and a post-marketing EliSA study in Europe to confirm the long-term safety and efficacy of the Genio® system.

For more information, please visit www.nyxoah.com .

Caution - CE marked since 2019. Investigational device in the United States. Limited by U.S. federal law to investigational use in the United States.

