Information Analysis Continues Building For Transformation

FAIRFAX, Va., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Analysis Incorporated (NASDAQ: IAIC), a leading information technology services and modernization company, announced the appointment of Randy Boone as Chief Growth Officer and Heather Tortorelli as newly appointed Chief Revenue Officer. Mr. Boone will lead the company's aggressive expansion of its sales and channel teams and Mrs. Tortorelli will head the company's marketing efforts.

Mr. Boone is a proven sales leader with a record of success across federal and commercial enterprise IT marketplaces. Recently, he held the position of Senior Sales Representative at Rapidfire Tools from 2020 to 2021. From 2013 to 2019 Mr. Boone held several positions at Forescout Technologies, most notably a Senior Channel Account Manager where he increased deal registration from 7 to over 100 in one year. Prior to that Mr. Boone previously developed sales and channel programs at Infoblox, NetCordia and Juniper Networks.

Ms. Tortorelli is a proven IT business leader, with her most recent experience serving as CEO of Tellenger, Inc., which was acquired by Information Analysis in April of 2021. As CEO, she provided leadership on all aspects of the business, including finances, sales, employee retention, marketing, and overall strategic distinction. Prior to that she held several positions at Marriott Corporate Headquarters from 2002 to 2012, including: Senior Director of Rewards eMarketing and Web Strategy. As senior director, Ms. Tortorelli was responsible for the digital strategy and implementation for Marriott's loyalty program of over 25 million Marriott Rewards members. In these fields, Ms. Tortorelli developed expertise in digital solutions, enterprise development, and led large teams in front-end and back-end development.

IAI CEO Jamie Benoit noted, "Since joining IAI two months ago I have been working with our board and senior executives to establish a solid foundation for our long-term growth. Our recently-announced acquisition of Gray Matters, Inc. is a key piece of the puzzle as is the addition of Heather and Randy. Heather has been with IAI since our acquisition of Tellenger earlier this year and I look forward to her continued contribution as a key member of our senior leadership team as we develop a sophisticated marketing platform. I've known Randy Boone for years and the significant sales experience in high-value sectors he brings is critical to our transformation into a leader in the Zero Trust, blockchain and IoT verticals. The addition of Heather and Randy to our leadership team are critical to our long-term growth and I'm confident both will help the management team deliver it."

