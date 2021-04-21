Informa Financial Intelligence's Zephyr Partners With OWL Analytics To Provide ESG Ratings & Rankings

NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Financial Intelligence's Zephyr, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LSE: INF) and worldwide industry leader in providing data, research and insights to financial institutions, and OWL Analytics, a data and...

NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Financial Intelligence's Zephyr, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LSE: INF) and worldwide industry leader in providing data, research and insights to financial institutions, and OWL Analytics, a data and indexing company offering environmental, social, and governance (ESG) analysis, announced today its partnership. With this alliance, OWL's ESG ratings and rankings on individual securities, mutual funds, ETFs and Zephyr's PSN, Informa's proprietary separately managed accounts, will be offered to Zephyr's portfolio analytics and portfolio performance platform clients.

OWL Analytics employs a big data approach that aggregates hundreds of sources of ESG data and leverages the collective wisdom of the worlds' leading ESG research organizations to generate objective ESG metrics, scores, rankings, and percentiles across various common ESG themes. Zephyr will access the data from OWL Analytics through a separate partnership with Fin Mason for the use of its FinRiver API.

"The recent momentum for ESG & impact investing has made evident the need for transparency and analytics around this investing trend," said Chris Volpe, Head of Informa Financial Intelligence's Zephyr business. "We view this collaboration with OWL Analytics as a natural fit, pairing a leading ESG data provider with our solutions to deliver wealth and asset managers timely and actionable ESG analysis on multiple investment vehicles including SMAs from our industry-leading PSN database. The new ESG metrics compliment Zephyr's core features and competencies to help our clients make more well-informed investment decisions."

"ESG is the foundation upon which OWL Analytics was built and our goal is to arm clients with a diverse range of ESG insights that help them meet their sustainability mandates as they continue to expand and evolve," said Benjamin Webster, CEO & President at OWL Analytics. "Partnering with Zephyr allows us to continue this mission and provide a deeper ESG consensus."

For additional information, please visit: https://financialintelligence.informa.com/products-and-services/data-analysis-and-tools/zephyr.

About Informa Financial Intelligence's ZephyrFinancial Intelligence, part of the Informa Intelligence Division of Informa plc, is a leading provider of products and services helping financial institutions around the world cut through the noise and take decisive action. Informa Financial Intelligence's solutions provide unparalleled insight into market opportunity, competitive performance and customer segment behavioral patterns and performance through specialized industry research, intelligence, and insight. IFI's Zephyr portfolio supports asset allocation, investment analysis, portfolio construction, and client communications that combine to help advisors and portfolio managers retain and grow client relationships. For more information about IFI, visit https://financialintelligence.informa.com/products-and-services/data-analysis-and-tools/zephyr.

About OWL Analytics OWL Analytics is a data and analytics provider that offers environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and socially responsible investing (SRI) metrics on global equities, corporate bonds, mutual funds, and ETFs. Founded in 2012, our clients are some of the largest global banks, asset managers, asset owners, and indexing companies in the world. They turn to OWL for a diverse range of ESG products and customized solutions, helping them meet their sustainability mandates as they continue to expand and evolve. For more information, visit www.owlanalytics.net.

About FinMasonFinMason, one of the world's largest investment analytics engines for financial services platforms, enables WealthTech platforms to accelerate development and time-to-market while retaining control of their user experience. Built with speed, flexibility, and scalability in mind, the financial technology firm calculates and delivers more than 1,000 analytics on every publicly-traded asset in the world via one simple API. For more information, visit www.finmason.com.

