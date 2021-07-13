Infor Announces Harman Heavy Vehicle Specialists As 100th Customer To Go Live On Infor CloudSuite Distribution

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that Harman Heavy Vehicle Specialists Ltd. is its 100th customer to go live on Infor CloudSuite Distribution, demonstrating the strong momentum Infor has established with the cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform.

Harman Heavy Vehicle Specialists ( Harman HVS), headquartered in Cambridge, Ontario, Canada, distributes parts for heavy trucks, trailers, buses, off-highway equipment, mid- and light-duty pickup trucks and industrial applications.

According to Ian Johnston, VP of operations at Harman HVS, the company upgraded from the Infor SX.e ERP system to Infor's enterprise cloud platform, CloudSuite Distribution, so it could take advantage of Infor API (application programming interface) integration, Infor Birst analytics & reporting, and Infor Document Management, which helps the company process documents digitally. Infor CloudSuite Distribution also helps Harman HVS leverage customer relationship management (CRM) functions.

"The platform's API capabilities can enable tighter integration between our systems and a unified user experience across all of our applications," Johnston said. "And with Infor Birst, we can analyze, and report on, business processes and outcomes more quickly than before."

Jeffrey Henn, Infor Consulting Practice senior director, noted that Harman HVS had been working through its upgrade project when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. This raised concerns about whether the project would take longer than expected and incur more costs and labor.

However, Henn said, "As we've done on any number of other projects, our team was able to quickly pivot to a remote delivery model and keep the momentum going."

Ultimately, the go-live project took only slightly longer to complete, Henn said. "We spent that time fine-tuning aspects of the new system and making sure that all of the critical business processes were covered."

Designed to provide an intuitive user experience, Infor CloudSuite Distribution delivers industry-specific capabilities without extensive customizations or integrations by combining the Infor cloud platform, built on infrastructure services from Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Infor OS (Operating Service). With this approach, Infor CloudSuite Distribution can be rapidly implemented, which can help drive faster time-to-value and lower total cost of ownership. It can also help remove the burden of managing infrastructure, so distributors can focus on strategic growth and other initiatives.

With Infor CloudSuite Distribution's critical business applications, distributors can experience automatic upgrades that deliver Infor's latest advances in enterprise functionality. The platform enables scalable business, networked analytics, and a user experience that can be augmented by artificial intelligence (AI).

Learn more about Infor CloudSuite Distribution and how it is delivering value for distribution customers: https://www.infor.com/products/cloudsuite-distribution

