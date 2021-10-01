Infolob Opens Dubai Office To Target Oracle Cloud Business In UAE

DUBAI INTERNET CITY, UAE, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With a mixed feeling of excitement and responsibility - Infolob Solutions, Inc. announces the completion of its registration as an IT service vendor in the United Arab Emirates marketplace and thereby opening an office in Dubai.

Located in the Building 16 of the Dubai Internet City, the new office - Infolob Solutions FZ-LLC - will complement Infolob's North American headquarter in Irving, Texas, U.S., and primary offshore delivery centre in Hyderabad, India.

" Wherever there are demands for digital transformation, cloud strategy assistance, and Oracle technology stack services - Infolob is determined to reach and serve as a trusted partner with elite expertise and experience. The success of our North American and Asia Pacific centres and our 18 Oracle expertise are a testament of the admiration we have earned from our customers as well as a motivation to expand into the technologically thriving territory of Middle East ," says Vijay Cherukuri, Founder and CEO of Infolob Solutions, Inc.

Driven by gritty leadership - Infolob brings a complete package of Oracle Exadata and cloud services to the business and government sectors across Gulf including:

Cloud migration services

Cloud managed services

Hybrid- and multi-cloud enablement

Data security and regulatory compliance adherence

Disaster recovery and cloud backup

Exadata services including patching, tuning, and optimization

Database administration, particularly the first-of-its-kind Oracle Autonomous Database that amplifies Online Transaction Processing (OLTP) and Online Analytical Processing (OLAP).

Infolob's UAE expansion is overseen by its Cloud Practice Head, Mr. Satyendra Pasalapudi, who is an Oracle ACE Director Alumni with 21+ years dedicated as an Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) enabler for multifarious organizations across the two prominent cloud providers: Amazon Web Services and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

Satyendra highlights that the Middle East already has two Oracle Cloud Regions and two are in pipeline, which makes it a strategically utterly important region for Infolob's unparalleled Oracle expertise.

" The timing of Infolob's Dubai office opening couldn't have been better because of the upcoming GITEX 2021 in Dubai. This would be the first major global opportunity to engage enterprise decision makers personally after over 20 months blockage caused by COVID-19 pandemic. We look forward to understanding customer pain points that may be specific to this part of the World that is quickly luring the business community. Infolob is here to help," says Mr. Pasalapudi.

