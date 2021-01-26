Infolob Appoints Oracle Cloud And Community Leader Satyendra Pasalapudi As Managing Director

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infolob Solutions, Inc., announces the arrival of Satyendra Pasalapudi as Managing Director, undertaking the responsibility to expand the company's presence in the regions of EMEA, APAC, and Latin America. Strengthening our Oracle technology competencies and operating primarily out of Infolob's offshore office in Hyderabad, India, he will oversee both cloud and on-premises IaaS and PaaS solutions and services.

US based Oracle Platinum Partner company targets expansion across Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

Satyendra is a well-known Oracle ACE Director (Alumni), Co-Founder and Immediate Past President of the All-India Oracle Users Group (AIOUG), and a regular speaker at the Oracle Open World. He has over 21 years of hands-on international experience in the IT industry and comes to Infolob post a successful tenure at Oracle Consulting Solution Centre as the Director of Platform Architecture Services. He has also had associations with DELL, APTS, Pointsoft, Kenexa, Megasoft, and Apps Associates, bootstrapping various strategic business units in Cloud, Big Data, Oracle Support Services, and real-time reporting and monitoring products.

" Digital Transformation is the centrepiece of today's economic development debates, and I believe cloud is fundamental to every digital transformation initiative," says Satyendra while highlighting the usefulness of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). He adds, " OCI is aggressively launching new regions worldwide and surpassing competition with its broad offerings across SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS that are tailored for enterprises. It is exciting to be a part of Infolob leadership to help define, design, and deliver our customers' Cloud First Strategy with OCI. I will try and foster the culture of continuous learning among our associates at Infolob."

Talking about this high-profile recruit, Infolob CEO Mr. Vijay Cherukuri, said " Besides his remarkable on-premises IT architecture and database expertise, Satyendra is among the most experienced cloud computing practitioners in our industry as he started right at the inception of the technology. And since Oracle Cloud Infrastructure is now his speciality, we feel richer and stronger by having him onboard and hope to serve our clientele with admirable infrastructure services."

ABOUT INFOLOBInfolob is one of the top Oracle Managed Platinum Partners, an Oracle Cloud Managed Service partner, and is a member of Oracle's Partner Advisory Panel. Infolob has a collaborative go-to-market (GTM) strategy with Oracle and executive sponsor assignment. It is recognized for its extensive expertise in Oracle solutions including hardware, software, and services and is a reseller of Oracle hardware and Platform products.

