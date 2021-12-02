Info-Tech Research Group Names Granite CIO Malcolm Jack As 2021 Info-Tech CIO Awards Winner

Granite (NYSE:GVA) is proud to announce that CIO Malcolm Jack has been named a 2021 Info-Tech CIO Awards winner by Info-Tech Research Group, a leading IT research and advisory firm.

Granite (GVA) - Get Granite Construction Incorporated Report is proud to announce that CIO Malcolm Jack has been named a 2021 Info-Tech CIO Awards winner by Info-Tech Research Group, a leading IT research and advisory firm. Since 2016, the CIO Awards have recognized outstanding industry leaders for delivering exceptional value to their organizations and for achieving high scores in stakeholder satisfaction in Info-Tech's CIO Business Vision program. This program measures an organization's satisfaction with core IT services, providing CIOs with the foundation to jumpstart a successful IT strategy.

Jack was recognized in the "Visionary and Growth Leaders" category for the Granite IT department's exceptional increase in satisfaction scores over the previous year. "Our team has done exceptional work for Granite during difficult circumstances over the past 12 months," said Jack. "This award is a testament to their dedication to high performance. Thanks to the entire team for making Granite IT such a strong piece of our organization."

"The Info-Tech CIO Awards spotlight the essential attribute of an IT leader's success, which is the ability to satisfy their stakeholders," said Geoff Nielson, senior vice president, global services and delivery for Info-Tech Research Group. "Recipients personify how IT should deliver business value, especially during unprecedented times. It is our honor to acknowledge the 2021 honorees, who have made amazing strides and achievements for their respective organizations."

To see the full list of winners and learn more about the awards, please visit here.

About Granite

Granite is America's Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (GVA) - Get Granite Construction Incorporated Report is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure, and mineral exploration markets. Granite's Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com , and connect with Granite on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is the world's fastest-growing information technology research and advisory company, proudly serving over 30,000 IT professionals. The company produces unbiased and highly relevant research to help CIOs and IT leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. Info-Tech partners closely with IT teams to provide everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

