Influenza: New Digital Interactive Educates Users On Influenza And Vaccines In Choose Your Adventure Website

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadian Geographic announces the launch of its new digital interactive website Influenza. This digital interactive takes users through the Canadian flu season in a choose-your-own-adventure style narrative. Created in partnership with Sanofi Pasteur, Influenza brings accurate and well-researched information about Influenza A and the flu vaccine to users.

Following the great success of the Unmasking Influenza project on the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic, Canadian Geographic presents this latest endeavour in providing educational resources, this time dedicated to the seasonal flu. Influenza provides Canadians with health-based information that is accurate, well-researched and, most of all, fun!

Every year, 10 to 20 per cent of the Canadian population gets the flu, causing about 12,200 hospitalizations and 3,500 deaths. This Interactive website lets its users choose one of three characters as they navigate their way through the Canadian flu season. Through rich storytelling, eye-catching infographics and fact-based information, users are sure to learn something new every time they read through.

" Canadian Geographic is very excited to launch this digital interactive and to help people learn more about the seasonal flu," says Aaron Kylie, Associate Publisher and Editor in Chief of Canadian Geographic. "This information is particularly relevant given our current time and the challenges we're facing and offers much for us to learn about health and wellness."

This unique form of digital storytelling can be found at influenza.canadiangeographic.ca. Play through all three characters to learn about the history and science behind Influenza A and the flu vaccine.

ABOUT THE ROYAL CANADIAN GEOGRAPHICAL SOCIETYBest known for its Canadian Geographic magazine, the RCGS also supports Canadian geographical expeditions and provides grants and scholarships for cutting-edge geographical research. It is dedicated to imparting a broader knowledge and deeper appreciation of Canada — its people and places, its natural and cultural heritage and its environmental, social and economic challenges. The Society is one of Canada's largest non-profit educational organizations comprising more than 25,000 members from across the country. The RCGS is funded primarily by membership fees and donations. The Society's Board of Governors and its program committees are composed entirely of volunteers.

SOURCE Royal Canadian Geographical Society