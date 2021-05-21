Influencers' Top Toy Picks For Spring & Summer '21 Unveiled By Toy Association & Clamour

NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Getting ready for a fun-filled summer of play? The Toy Association and Clamour today announced the " Spring & Summer 2021 Influencer Choice List," which highlights the hottest toys and games as voted on by...

NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Getting ready for a fun-filled summer of play? The Toy Association and Clamour today announced the " Spring & Summer 2021 Influencer Choice List," which highlights the hottest toys and games as voted on by top-tier toy and family content creators in the Clamour network. Shoppers can browse the list to discover a variety of toys that will keep kids engaged all summer long - from exciting outdoor playthings to creative toys perfect for a rainy day.

Hundreds of digital influencers were invited to vote on products submitted by toy brands this spring. Influencers were required to have at least one million monthly views on their main platform and a social reach of more than half a million. They reviewed product details, photos, and physical samples (when available) before voting for their favorites.

"The Spring & Summer Influencer Choice List offered an exciting opportunity for all - toy brands elevated the visibility of their products among digital content creators from platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok, and influencers had the chance to test out some of the hottest toys and games on the market. And now, families have access to this incredible list of products that will help them to embrace a fun-filled summer of play after a long winter spent social distancing," said Adrienne Appell, senior vice president of marketing communications at The Toy Association.

The Spring & Summer 2021 Influencer Choice List (Listed alphabetically by company name)

Kira Doll , Book & Accessories (American Girl)

, Book & Accessories (American Girl) Eco Nation ( Aurora World , Inc.)

( , Inc.) Slackers Swing House + Sky Swing (b4Adventure)

(b4Adventure) Jumbo Kickball Set (Ball, Bounce, and Sport Inc./Hedstrom)

The Original Roller Racer® Flying Turtle® sit skate (Big Time Toys)

Pixicade (BitOGenius, Inc.)

Storypod (Craftie Fox, Inc. )

Hide Inside! (Crazy Aaron's)

Sensory Bin Ocean and Sand (Faber-Castell USA /Creativity for Kids)

/Creativity for Kids) 6V Flybar Bumper Car (Flybar, Inc.)

Green Toys™ Disney Baby® Mickey Mouse Recycling Truck (Green Toys, Inc.)

Star Wars Galactic Snackin' Grogu (Hasbro)

VIP Pets Glitter Twist (IMC Toys)

Icee Machine (iScream)

Squishmallows Baby Yoda (Jazwares)

Duo Tone Light Up Hoop (Kess)

Mini Deluxe Magic (Micro Kickboard)

Heroes of Goo Jit Zu DC - Hero Pack (Moose Toys)

PIPFALL (PIPFALL)

PLAYMOBIL Volkswagen T1 Camping Bus (PLAYMOBIL)

BriteBrush Elmo (PlayMonster)

Chroma Cube (Project Genius)

Dirt Quad SX McGrath (Razor USA )

) Tiny Gardening! (SmartLab Toys)

Creatto (Thames & Kosmos)

Bunny Hop Mixer (The Manhattan Toy Company)

Jurassic Camp Cretaceous Captivz (ToyMonster)

KidiZoom® Creator Cam (VTech)

SkimBe® (Waterline Toys)

Crazy Bunch O Balloons Water Slide Wipeout (ZURU)

"The influencers loved seeing the range of new products for Spring and Summer—they've selected fun options to enjoy outdoors, new takes on classic concepts and games, as well as innovative designs and technology," said Victoria Fener, COO & co-founder of Clamour.

For more information about the Spring & Summer 2021 Influencer Choice List powered by Clamour, contact Clamour's Victoria Fener or Jonathan Katz. No employees or representatives of Clamour or The Toy Association had any role in determining the selected products. The announcement was made during Clamour Creator Summit ( May 18-20).

