Inflection Partners To Host Virtual Emerging Growth Conference January 13th And 14th

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inflection Partners, LLC ("Inflection Partners," the "Company," or "we"), a boutique capital markets consulting firm, is hosting their first annual Emerging Growth Conference on January 13 th and 14 th.

The conference highlights the firm's full-cycle advisory capabilities, featuring companies ranging from private, seed-stage companies to public, $1 billion+ market cap companies. Industries in focus are EV, Consumer Goods & Retail, Fintech, and Healthtech.

"This conference features the differentiated product clients and investors have come to expect from Inflection Partners," says Eric Dusansky, Founder, "the conference is reflective of our industry-best idea generation capabilities, and has been well received by both investors and companies thus far, as evidenced by our inaugural sponsors that include BTIG, Morgan Lewis, and INX Limited."

Companies presenting this week include Plug Power, New Flyer, NeurodigiTx, Venice Brands, INX Limited, Psych Hub, and Kaival Brands.

"This conference highlights our ongoing efforts to support the entire public-and-private ecosystem. By having seed stage companies present alongside public market standard-bearers, we are ushering in a new era of investor exposure and continuing to re-write the traditional corporate advisory playbook" says Stephen Sheriff, Managing Partner, who spearheads the firm's early-stage private company efforts.

To register for the conference or learn more about Inflection Partners, LLC, please visit www.inflectionpartnersllc.com

