Infinity To Present At The H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INFI) - Get Report, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, today announced that management will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference, which is being held Tuesday, March 9 th - Wednesday, March 10 th, 2021.

The presentation will be available for on-demand listening at 7:00 am ET on Tuesday, March 9 th, 2021 or via the following link: https://journey.ct.events/view/2f6707ba-a83b-4a2e-adef-7170771bc186

The webcast of the presentation can be accessed in the Investors/Media section of Infinity's website at www.infi.com and will be available on Infinity's website for 30 days following the event.

About Infinity and Eganelisib

Infinity is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib, a potentially first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic which addresses a fundamental biologic mechanism of immune suppression in cancer, in multiple clinical studies. MARIO-275 is a global, randomized, placebo-controlled study of eganelisib combined with Opdivo ® in I/O naïve urothelial cancer. MARIO-3 is the first eganelisib combination study in front-line advanced cancer patients and is evaluating eganelisib in combination with Tecentriq ® and Abraxane ® in front-line TNBC and in combination with Tecentriq and Avastin® in front-line RCC. In collaboration with Arcus Biosciences, Infinity is evaluating a checkpoint inhibitor-free, novel combination regimen of eganelisib plus etrumadenant (dual adenosine receptor antagonist) plus Doxil ® in advanced TNBC patients. With these studies Infinity is evaluating eganelisib in the anti-PD-1 refractory, I/O-naïve, and front-line and second line settings. For more information on Infinity, please refer to Infinity's website at www.infi.com.

