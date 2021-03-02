INFINITY Q ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of investors that purchased Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund (NASDAQ: IQDAX, IQDNX) shares between December 21, 2018 and February 22, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until April 27, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On February 22, 2021, Infinity Q filed a request with the SEC for an order pursuant to Section 22(e)(3) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 suspending the right of redemption with respect to shares of the Fund, effective February 19, 2021, because of Infinity Q's inability to determine Fund Pricing, or Net Asset Value ("NAV"). The request also stated that the Fund was liquidating its portfolio and distributing its assets to shareholders.

The complaint, filed on February 26, 2021, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Infinity Q's Chief Investment Officer made adjustments to certain parameters within the third-party pricing model that affected the valuation of the swaps held by the Fund; (2) consequently, Infinity Q would not be able to calculate NAV correctly; (3) as a result, the previously reported NAVs were unreliable; (4) because of the foregoing, the Fund would halt redemptions and liquidate its assets; and (5) as a result, the prospectuses were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

