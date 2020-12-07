Infinity Pharmaceuticals Announces Conference Call For The 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INFI) - Get Report will hold a conference call on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss clinical data from ongoing studies evaluating eganelisib in triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) which will be presented during the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) being held virtually, December 8-11, 2020.

Conference Call Information

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed in the "Investors/Media" section of Infinity's website at www.infi.com. To participate in the conference call, please dial (877) 316-5293 (domestic) and (631) 291-4526 (international) five minutes prior to start time. The conference ID number is 2088322. An archived version of the webcast will be available on Infinity's website for 30 days.

Presentation Details:

Title: MARIO-3 phase II study initial data evaluating a novel triplet combination of eganelisib (IPI-549), atezolizumab (atezo), and nab-paclitaxel (nab-pac) as first-line (1L) therapy for locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC)

Presenter:Erika Hamilton, M.D., Tennessee Oncology

Date: Wednesday, December 9, 2020, 8:00 a.m. CT

Abstract: PS11-32

Poster Session: 11

Title: ARC-2: Efficacy and safety of etrumadenant (AB928) + pegylated liposomal doxorubicin (PLD) ± eganelisib (IPI-549) in participants with metastatic ovarian and triple negative breast cancer

Date: Wednesday, December 9, 2020, 8:00 a.m. CT

Abstract: PS12-12

Poster Session: 12

About Infinity and Eganelisib

Infinity is an innovative biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing novel medicines for people with cancer. Infinity is advancing eganelisib, a first-in-class, oral immuno-oncology development candidate that selectively inhibits PI3K-gamma, in multiple clinical studies. MARIO-275 is a global, randomized, controlled combination study of eganelisib combined with Opdivo ® in I/O naïve urothelial cancer. MARIO-3 is the first eganelisib combination study in front-line advanced cancer patients and is evaluating eganelisib in combination with Tecentriq ® and Abraxane ® in front-line TNBC and in combination with Tecentriq and Avastin ® in front-line RCC. In collaboration with Arcus Biosciences, Infinity is evaluating a checkpoint inhibitor-free, novel combination regimen of eganelisib plus AB928 (dual adenosine receptor antagonist) plus Doxil ® in advanced TNBC patients. In 2019, Infinity completed enrollment in MARIO-1, a Phase 1/1b study evaluating eganelisib as a monotherapy and in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab) in patients with advanced solid tumors including patients refractory to checkpoint inhibitor therapy. With these studies Infinity is evaluating eganelisib in the anti-PD-1 refractory, I/O-naïve, and front-line settings. For more information on Infinity, please refer to Infinity's website at www.infi.com.

Opdivo ® is a registered trademark of Bristol Myers Squibb.

Tecentriq® is a registered trademark of Genentech, Inc.

Abraxane® is a registered trademark of Celgene.

Doxil® is a registered trademark of Janssen Products.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201207005253/en/