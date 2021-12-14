Infinity Pharmaceuticals Added To The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INFI) - Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Report a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib, a potentially first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic, today announced it has been selected for addition to the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NBI) , effective as of market open on Monday, December 20, 2021.

The NBI is designed to track the performance of a set of securities listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market ® (NASDAQ ®), made up of NASDAQ-listed companies classified as Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals by the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB), and is widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. To be selected for addition to the NBI, a company must have a minimum market capitalization of $200 million; demonstrate an average daily trading volume of at least 100,000 shares; and must be Nasdaq-listed. The index is modified market capitalization-weighted such that constituents are capped at 8% (for the top 5) and at 4% (for the remaining) at each quarterly index rebalance; the entire index is reviewed and reconstituted annually in December.

"We are very gratified that Infinity's progress has been recognized by the addition of INFI to the prestigious Nasdaq Biotechnology Index," said Adelene Perkins, Chief Executive Officer and Chair, Infinity Pharmaceuticals. "Our eganelisib data have continued to mature in very positive ways with presentations at SABCS and ASCO GU this year, demonstrating clinically meaningful outcomes in both metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer, respectively. Being included in this index is another important milestone as we continue to pursue bringing significantly better treatments to cancer patients."

About Infinity and Eganelisib

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Infinity" or the "Company"), is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib (IPI-549), a first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic which addresses a fundamental biologic mechanism of immune suppression in cancer in multiple clinical studies. MARIO-3 is the first eganelisib combination study in front-line advanced cancer patients and is evaluating eganelisib in combination with Tecentriq ® and Abraxane ® in front-line TNBC and in combination with Tecentriq and Avastin ® in front-line RCC. MARIO-275 is a randomized, controlled combination study of eganelisib combined with Opdivo ® (nivolumab) in I/O naïve urothelial cancer. In collaboration with Arcus Biosciences, Infinity is evaluating a checkpoint inhibitor-free, novel combination regimen of eganelisib plus etrumadenant (AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist) plus Doxil ® in advanced TNBC and ovarian cancer patients. In 2019, Infinity completed enrollment in MARIO-1, a Phase 1/1b study evaluating eganelisib as a monotherapy and in combination with Opdivo in patients with advanced solid tumors including patients refractory to checkpoint inhibitor therapy. With these studies Infinity is evaluating eganelisib in the anti-PD-1 refractory, I/O-naïve, and front-line settings. For more information on Infinity, please refer to Infinity's website at www.infi.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include those regarding: the therapeutic potential of eganelisib; inclusion on the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index and potential benefits of inclusion; and the Company's ability to execute on its strategic plans. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from the Company's current expectations. For example, there can be no guarantee that eganelisib will successfully complete necessary preclinical and clinical development phases. Further, there can be no guarantee that any positive developments in Infinity's product portfolio will result in stock price appreciation. Management's expectations and, therefore, any forward-looking statements in this press release could also be affected by risks and uncertainties relating to a number of other factors, including the following: results of clinical trials and preclinical studies, including subsequent analysis of existing data and new data received from ongoing and future studies; the cost, timing and results of clinical trials and other development activities that may be delayed or disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise; the content and timing of decisions made by the U.S. FDA and other regulatory authorities; Infinity's ability to obtain and maintain requisite regulatory approvals; unplanned cash requirements and expenditures; development of agents by Infinity's competitors for diseases in which Infinity is currently developing or intends to develop eganelisib; and Infinity's ability to obtain, maintain and enforce patent and other intellectual property protection for eganelisib. These and other risks which may impact management's expectations are described in greater detail under the caption "Risk Factors" included in Infinity's annual report and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and in other filings that Infinity makes with the SEC, available through the Company's website at www.infi.com. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Infinity does not undertake and expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Tecentriq ® is a registered trademark of Genentech, Inc.Abraxane ® is a registered trademark of Abraxis BioScience, LLC.Opdivo ® is a registered trademark of Bristol Myers Squibb.Avastin ® is a registered trademark of Genentech, Inc.Doxil ® is a registered trademark of Baxter Healthcare Corporation.

