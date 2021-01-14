Infinite Leap Announced Nemours Children's Health System Selects Real-Time Location Technologies To Strengthen Its Operational Effectiveness

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinite Leap is pleased to name Nemours Children's Health System as its client for its Real-Time Location Technologies to strengthen operational effectiveness. Launched in August 2020, the Nemours Sidekick program aims to help Nemours' associates perform their work efficiently and effectively through the use of a Real-Time Location System (RTLS). Nemours Children's chose to brand their RTLS initiative as "Nemours Sidekick" to highlight that this technology tool is always there for staff when they need it and is helping them make a positive impact on the lives of their patients.

"We worked in partnership with Infinite Leap to develop a multi-phase, multi-year strategy and implementation plan to fully leverage IoT technologies to help our staff to be more efficient, deliver the highest level of safety for our patients, and enable us to personalize their experience while on our campuses" said Bernie Rice, Enterprise Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Nemours Children's Health System.

RTLS-enabled Temperature Monitoring, Asset Location, and Asset Management, powered by CenTrak, have been deployed at Nemours Children's Health flagship hospitals: Nemours Children's Hospital in Orlando, Florida and Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, Delaware.

The RTLS system provides real-time location and status for 6,000 pieces of mobile medical equipment and monitors over 1,000 temperature-controlled units, including low-temperature medical refrigerators. Infinite Leap was responsible for the installation and configuration of the RTLS system and will provide ongoing system maintenance to ensure optimum performance of the RTLS infrastructure. In addition, as part of the Managed Services Agreement, Infinite Leap will also provide RTLS program management guidance to assist Nemours Children's Health System with generating the greatest sustainable value from the program and executing on the organization's IoT strategy.

"Working with hospitals is what we do, but it is always a special pleasure when we get to work with those who specialize in caring for children. It's always meaningful to help healthcare to use IoT to make things more efficient, reduce costs, and improve compliance, but it's doubly special when we can lend our experience to an organization, such as Nemours Children's, that raises the bar on caring for their pediatric patients, and spends the effort to make sure their staff has every advantage available for them to do so," said Mark Rheault, CEO and Founder of Infinite Leap.

About Infinite LeapInfinite Leap is the premier healthcare solutions provider for Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, such as Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS). The company delivers industry leading patient and staff workflow software as well as end-to-end services - from solution design and business planning to deployment, training, 24/7 support, and managed services. Infinite Leap has helped healthcare providers successfully implement hundreds of projects and dozens of unique use cases, including patient flow optimization, asset management, environmental monitoring, staff safety, wayfinding, and more. More information: www.infiniteleap.net.

About Nemours Children's Health SystemNemours is an internationally recognized children's health system that owns and operates the two free-standing children's hospitals: the Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, Del., and Nemours Children's Hospital in Orlando, Fla., along with outpatient facilities in five states, delivering pediatric primary, specialty and urgent care. Nemours also powers the world's most-visited website for information on the health of children and teens, KidsHealth.org, and offers on-demand, online video patient visits through Nemours CareConnect. Nemours ReadingBrightstart.org is a program dedicated to preventing reading failure in young children, grounded in Nemours' understanding that child health and learning are inextricably linked, and that reading level is a strong predictor of adult health. Established as The Nemours Foundation through the legacy and philanthropy of Alfred I. duPont, Nemours provides pediatric clinical care, research, education, advocacy and prevention programs to families in the communities it serves.

