Infinera To Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results On February 23, 2021

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera Corporation (INFN) - Get Report announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 ended December 26, 2020 after the market closes on February 23, 2021.

An investment community conference call to discuss these results and Infinera's outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 will be held the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT and will be accessible live and on an archived basis as follows:

Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast Date: Tuesday, February 23, 2021Time: 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PTAudio Webcast: investors.infinera.com, under "Events"Live Dial-in: +1 (866) 373-6878 (Toll Free); +1 (412) 317-5101 (International)Conference ID: 10152145Ask to join the Infinera call. Please join at least 10 minutes prior to the call to ensure you are admitted prior to management's prepared remarks.

Replay of the audio webcast will be available at investors.infinera.com approximately two hours after the end of the live call.

Contacts:

Media:Anna VueTel. +1 (916) 595-8157 avue@infinera.com

Investors:Amitabh Passiapassi@infinera.com

Michael Bowen, ICR, Inc.Tel. +1 (203) 682-8299 Michael.Bowen@icrinc.com

Marc P. Griffin, ICR, Inc. Tel. +1 (646)-277-1290 Marc.Griffin@icrinc.com

About InfineraInfinera is a global supplier of innovative networking solutions that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. The Infinera end-to-end packet optical portfolio delivers industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on Twitter @Infinera, and read our latest blog posts at www.infinera.com/blog.

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.