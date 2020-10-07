Infidelity Support Group Sees Surge During Lockdown

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InfidelitySupportGroup.com, an online infidelity support group and resource center for those seeking support when their relationships experience infidelity, reports a steady and dramatic surge in visitors and signups since the start of COVID-19.

The only social networking website dedicated to people dealing with infidelity, InfidelitySupportGroup.com has seen a fivefold rise in engagement since March, when the country went on lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19. Most recent visitors to InfidelitySupportGroup.com report that partners with more time on their hands means past and present infidelity is now being revealed, and that too much "togetherness" as a reason for the strain in their relationship.

"Our members have shared that as a result of the lockdown they have found secrets from their spouse that otherwise would hot have been found. They then look for an infidelity support group for help," says Dean Severson, owner of InfidelitySupportGroup.com. "People have been stuck with their spouse for many months straight, and we have seen that this lockdown has either brought couples together or have sadly pulled them apart."

Individuals who have found that their spouse has cheated have been turning to InfidelitySupportGroup.com for community infidelity support and to use its professional resource section. InfidelitySupportGroup.com has detailed information showing the best divorce lawyers, collaborative divorce lawyers, mediation lawyers, therapists, private investigators and life coaches. Each professional in these fields is an expert in Infidelity-related issues and is sensitive to clients' situations.

Visitors connect to these professionals not only through their bios, but also through the articles and videos these professionals publish directly to the community. Visitors may also chat with others going through the same experience. The website is free to join.

"InfidelitySupportGroup.com is the only website in the world that offers all of these services for free," says Severson, "and that is one of many reasons it has become so popular during these stressful times."

