INFICON Provides Comprehensive Factory Optimization And Control System To Innovating Electronics Firm

INFICON, a leading supplier of process control and factory operations software to the semiconductor manufacturing industry, has been selected by PragmatIC Semiconductor to provide a comprehensive factory optimization and control system including the FPS Digital Twin with Factory Scheduling and integrated WIP movement optimization, FabGuard ® Equipment Integration and Fault Detection System, and the FabRecover TM Maintenance Decision Support System.

The FPS, FabGuard, and FabRecover solutions are proven to improve productivity, labor efficiency, and overall fab efficiency by automating complex decision making and presenting relevant critical information to all departments within the Fab. These integrated Smart Manufacturing applications enable PragmatIC to enhance productivity and gain enhanced control over factory operations.

"We are excited to work with PragmatIC on fully integrating and automating their production using INFICON's industry leading manufacturing systems," said Oliver Wyrsch, President, INFICON Inc. "Integration of the FPS, FabGuard, and FabRecover systems enables fabs to better optimize factory operations and maximize utilization of resources."

"Having worked in the semiconductor industry for more than 40 years, I have experience with a broad spectrum of Semiconductor Factory Management Systems and have also carried out 3 new MES installs, the INFICON suite being the 4th," said Ken Williamson, Chief Operating Officer, PragmatIC Semiconductor. "In all previous cases, this was a slow, painful and very expensive process. Working with the INFICON team has been a fantastic and refreshing experience. We have been able to implement a product install and rollout that is fit for both the current factory and for future factories. All this within a time frame and budget that fits PragmatIC's business model."

For more information, contact INFICON, Two Technology Place, East Syracuse, NY 13057-9714, +1.315.434.1100, email: reachus@inficon.com, https://www.inficon.com.

About INFICON

INFICON is a leading provider of innovative instrumentation, critical sensor technologies, and Smart Manufacturing/Industry 4.0 software solutions that enhance productivity and quality of tools, processes, and complete factories. These analysis, measurement and control products are also essential for gas leak detection in air conditioning/refrigeration, and automotive manufacturing. They are vital to equipment manufacturers and end-users in the complex fabrication of semiconductors and thin film coatings for optics, flat panel displays, solar cells and industrial vacuum coating applications. Other users of vacuum-based processes include the life sciences, research, aerospace, packaging, heat treatment, laser cutting and many other industrial processes. We also leverage our expertise in vacuum technology to provide unique, toxic chemical analysis products for emergency response, security, and environmental monitoring. INFICON is headquartered in Switzerland and has world-class manufacturing facilities in Europe, the United States and China, as well as subsidiaries in China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Korea, Liechtenstein, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States. INFICON registered shares (IFCN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information about INFICON and its products, please visit www.inficon.com.

About PragmatIC Semiconductor

PragmatIC Semiconductor is a world leader in ultra-low-cost flexible electronics. Our unique technology platform enables innovators to create novel solutions to everyday problems that are beyond the scope of conventional electronics. Our ConnectIC® family of flexible integrated circuits (FlexICs) are thinner than a human hair and extend proven applications such as RFID and NFC into mass market use cases, enabling the potential for trillions of smart objects that can engage with consumers and their environments. Our novel, differentiated products are being adopted by a growing base of global companies across diverse markets, including consumer goods, games, retail, pharmaceutical and security. Alternatively, designers can create their own application-specific flexible devices using our FlexIC Foundry™ offering at a fraction of the cost and time required for traditional silicon circuits, opening up multiple new markets beyond RFID. These FlexICs are manufactured on our revolutionary FlexLogIC® production system, a highly scalable manufacturing model for cost-effective high-volume production, achieved with orders of magnitude less capital investment and operating cost compared to a traditional silicon IC fab. PragmatIC is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with our first billion-unit production facility in Sedgefield, County Durham, UK. Shareholders include Cambridge Innovation Capital, Arm and Avery Dennison Smartrac. For more information, visit https://www.pragmaticsemi.com/.

