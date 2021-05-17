INFICON Acquires Cold Springs R&D

On April 30, 2021 INFICON Inc., a leading supplier of vacuum instrumentation and process control software to the semiconductor manufacturing industry acquired substantially all of the assets owned or used in connection with manufacturing of Fil-Tech ®...

On April 30, 2021 INFICON Inc., a leading supplier of vacuum instrumentation and process control software to the semiconductor manufacturing industry acquired substantially all of the assets owned or used in connection with manufacturing of Fil-Tech ® crystals. INFICON is now the manufacturer and distributor of Fil-Tech quartz crystals. The addition of Fil-Tech crystals to the INFICON crystal portfolio supports the INFICON vision to supply customers in vacuum coating, semiconductor, and display markets with the largest variety and highest quality crystals. INFICON will manufacture Fil-Tech crystals from its world class facilities in Overland Park, Kansas. The plant is ISO 9001: 2015 and ISO 140001 certified.

For more information, contact INFICON, Two Technology Place, East Syracuse, NY 13057-9714, +1.315.434.1100, email: reachus@inficon.com, https://www.inficon.com.

About INFICON

INFICON is a leading provider of innovative instrumentation, critical sensor technologies, and Smart Manufacturing/Industry 4.0 software solutions that enhance productivity and quality of tools, processes, and complete factories. These analysis, measurement and control products are also essential for gas leak detection in air conditioning/refrigeration, and automotive manufacturing. They are vital to equipment manufacturers and end-users in the complex fabrication of semiconductors and thin film coatings for optics, flat panel displays, solar cells and industrial vacuum coating applications. Other users of vacuum-based processes include the life sciences, research, aerospace, packaging, heat treatment, laser cutting and many other industrial processes. We also leverage our expertise in vacuum technology to provide unique, toxic chemical analysis products for emergency response, security, and environmental monitoring. INFICON is headquartered in Switzerland and has world-class manufacturing facilities in Europe, the United States and China, as well as subsidiaries in China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Korea, Liechtenstein, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States. INFICON registered shares (IFCN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information about INFICON and its products, please visit www.inficon.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210517005849/en/