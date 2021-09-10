Infectious Diseases Molecular Diagnostics Markets, 2024
A market that just keeps on growing. In spite of the steady decline of disease prevalence, the diagnostic sector keeps growing. Find out why in the informative report. And find out about the exciting developments in multiplex assays which threaten to change diagnosis and treatment while limiting the threat of anti microbial drug resistance.
Key Insights
- Multiplex testing threatens existing infectious disease practice. The microbiology lab may disappear.
- The Molecular Diagnostics - Infectious Disease sector of the clinical diagnostics industry is poised for record growth.
- Infectious disease testing directly benefits from the explosion in biotechnology, especially genomics.
Learn all about it in this new report. A range of dynamic trends are pushing market growth and company valuations.
Trends like:
- Multiplex testing
- Emerging economies and global prosperity
- Biotechnology advances in genetics
- Pathogen evolution
- Climate change
- Globalization
- The rise of rapid testing
Exciting technical developments especially in the seesaw between sequencing and immunoassay, hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that holds the promise of diagnostics taking the lead in infectious disease eradication.The report has hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current 2016 United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help sharpen your pricing. Again, assistance in using the information is normally provided without additional charges. The report includes detailed breakouts for 15 Countries and 4 Regions. A detailed breakout for any country in the world is available to purchasers of the report.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction and Market Definition1.1 What is Molecular Diagnostics1.2 The Diagnostics Revolution1.3 Market Definition 1.3.1 Volumes1.3.2 Prices 1.3.3 Revenue Market Size1.4 Methodology1.5 U.S. Medical Market and Clinical Laboratory Testing - Perspective1.5.1 U.S. Medicare Expenditures for Clinical Testing 2. The Infectious Diseases - Market Analysis by Disease2.1 HIV - Human Immunodeficiency Virus (AIDS)2.1.1 Virology 2.1.1.1 Classification2.1.1.2 Structure and genome 2.1.1.3 Tropism 2.1.1.4 Replication cycle 2.1.1.5 Genetic variability2.1.2 Diagnosis2.1.3 Testing2.1.4 Market Opportunity Analysis2.2 HBV - Hepatitis B2.2.1 Virology2.2.2 Mechanisms2.2.3 Diagnosis2.2.4 Market Opportunity Analysis2.3 HCV - Hepatitis C 2.3.1 Taxonomy2.3.2 Structure2.3.3 Molecular biology 2.3.4 Replication2.3.5 Genotypes2.3.5.1 Clinical importance 2.3.6 Market Opportunity Analysis2.4 HPV - Human papillomavirus2.5 Influenza2.6 CTGC - Chlamydia/Gonorhea2.7 Tuberculosis2.8 MRSA - Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus2.8.1 Diagnosis2.8.2 FDA Approved Molecular Tests2.8.3 Market Opportunity Analysis2.9 VRE - Vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus 2.9.1 FDA Approved MDx Tests for VRE2.9.2 Market Opportunity Analysis2.10 Blood Screening2.10.1 Collection and Testing 2.10.2 FDA Approved Multiplex Assays2.10.3 Market Opportunity Analysis 3. Industry Overview 3.1 Industry Participants 3.1.1 IVD Supplier3.1.2 Independent lab specialized/esoteric3.1.3 Independent lab national/regional3.1.4 Independent lab analytical 3.1.5 Public National/regional lab 3.1.6 Hospital lab3.1.7 Physician lab3.1.8 Audit body3.2 The Clinical Laboratory Market Segments3.2.1 Traditional Market Segmentation3.2.2 Laboratory Focus and Segmentation3.3 Industry Structure 3.3.1 Hospital Testing Share 3.3.2 Economies of Scale3.3.3 Physician Office Lab's3.3.4 Physician's and POCT 3.4 Profiles of Key MDx Companies 4. Market Trends4.1 Factors Driving Growth4.1.1 New Genotypes Creating New Markets 4.1.2 Aging Population a Boon for All Diagnostics4.1.3 Developing World Driving ID Dx Growth4.1.4 Point of Care - Why Centralization is Losing Steam 4.1.5 Self Testing4.1.6 The Need for Speed4.2 Factors Limiting Growth4.2.1 Lower Costs4.2.2 Infectious Disease is Declining4.2.3 Wellness Hurts4.2.4 Economic Growth improves Living Standards 4.3 Instrumentation and Automation4.3.1 Instruments Key to Market Share4.3.2 The Shrinking Machine. 4.3.2 Multiplex, Point of Care and The Speed Factor4.4 Diagnostic Technology Development4.4.1 The Sepsis Testing Market - A New Direction? 4.4.2 POCT/Self Testing as a Disruptive Force 4.4.3 The Genetics Play - One Test for All Known Infections4.4.4 Antibiotic Resistance Genes - Simplifying Diagnostics 5. Molecular Dx - Infectious Disease Recent Developments
- Recent Developments- Importance and How to Use This Section
- Importance of These Developments
- How to Use This Section
- Fusion Genomics to Assess NGS-Based Respiratory Tract Infection Assay
- New Genomic Tests Diagnose Deadly Infections Faster
- Biotia Raises $2.4M Seed Round
- STDs resurge in US
- Ares Genetics signs R&D agreement with leading global IVD corporation
- Cell-Free DNA Used for Infectious Disease Testing
- One BioMed Raises $5M
- FDA grants Qiagen clearance for syndromic testing system
- iCubate, Wondfo Biotech Form Chinese JV to Develop MDx Assays
- Researchers Launch CRISPR Dx Firm Sherlock Biosciences
- Israel's BATM to Invest up to $30M in Ador Diagnostics
- Superbug Test from Mobidiag Gets CE Mark
- Akonni Biosystems Submits Multiplex Diagnostics System to FDA
- Mesa Biotech RSV Test Wins CE Mark
- Karius Test to Be Available in Brazil
- Panagene's STD kit gains Approval
- Startup Prominex Raises $4M in Series A
- GenePOC's Investment Validated by Medicare Decision
- GenePOC launches its GenePOC CDiff test in Canada
- NYU researchers adapt HIV test to Zika virus
- GA-EMS receives diagnostic device contract
- Biocartis & Immunexpress Sign Partnership for Sepsis
- PerkinElmer to Acquire Euroimmun for $1.3B
- Alveo Closes Financing to Create Accessible Diagnostics Devices
- Siemens Healthineers completes takeover of Fast Track Diagnostics
- Sekisui Diagnostics Enters Strategic Alliance with Mesa Biotech Inc
- Chembio and FIND to Develop Point-of-Care Multiplex Test
- Locus Biosciences and IDbyDNA Partner to Develop Companion Diagnostic Test
- Alere bags FDA nod for rapid flu diagnostic
- FDA approves tests of tick-borne disease to protect blood supply
- Qiagen Trichomonas Assay Gets CE Mark
- Vela Diagnostics HSV Test Gets FDA Clearance
- QIAGEN enters into an agreement to acquire STAT-Dx
- Bruker to Acquire Majority Stake in Infectious Disease MDx Firm Hain
- Applied BioCode's Syndromic Gastrointestinal Pathogen Panel Approved by the FDA
- Ares Genetics to develop AI diagnostic test for infectious diseases
- FDA Considers Guidelines for NGS-Based Infectious Disease Diagnostics
6. The Global Market for Molecular Diagnostics Infectious Disease6.1 Global Market Overview by Country6.2 Global Market by Syndrome-Overview 7. Global Molecular Diagnostics Infectious Disease Markets-By Syndrome7.1 Respiratory7.2 Gastrointestinal7.3 Blood7.4 Meningitis/Encephalitis7.5 Sexually Transmitted Disease
