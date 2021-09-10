Infectious Diseases Molecular Diagnostics Markets, 2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Molecular Diagnostics for Infectious Disease Market Report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A market that just keeps on growing. In spite of the steady decline of disease prevalence, the diagnostic sector keeps growing. Find out why in the informative report. And find out about the exciting developments in multiplex assays which threaten to change diagnosis and treatment while limiting the threat of anti microbial drug resistance.

Key Insights

Multiplex testing threatens existing infectious disease practice. The microbiology lab may disappear.

The Molecular Diagnostics - Infectious Disease sector of the clinical diagnostics industry is poised for record growth.

Infectious disease testing directly benefits from the explosion in biotechnology, especially genomics.

Learn all about it in this new report. A range of dynamic trends are pushing market growth and company valuations.

Trends like:

Multiplex testing

Emerging economies and global prosperity

Biotechnology advances in genetics

Pathogen evolution

Climate change

Globalization

The rise of rapid testing

Exciting technical developments especially in the seesaw between sequencing and immunoassay, hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that holds the promise of diagnostics taking the lead in infectious disease eradication.The report has hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current 2016 United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help sharpen your pricing. Again, assistance in using the information is normally provided without additional charges. The report includes detailed breakouts for 15 Countries and 4 Regions. A detailed breakout for any country in the world is available to purchasers of the report.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction and Market Definition1.1 What is Molecular Diagnostics1.2 The Diagnostics Revolution1.3 Market Definition 1.3.1 Volumes1.3.2 Prices 1.3.3 Revenue Market Size1.4 Methodology1.5 U.S. Medical Market and Clinical Laboratory Testing - Perspective1.5.1 U.S. Medicare Expenditures for Clinical Testing 2. The Infectious Diseases - Market Analysis by Disease2.1 HIV - Human Immunodeficiency Virus (AIDS)2.1.1 Virology 2.1.1.1 Classification2.1.1.2 Structure and genome 2.1.1.3 Tropism 2.1.1.4 Replication cycle 2.1.1.5 Genetic variability2.1.2 Diagnosis2.1.3 Testing2.1.4 Market Opportunity Analysis2.2 HBV - Hepatitis B2.2.1 Virology2.2.2 Mechanisms2.2.3 Diagnosis2.2.4 Market Opportunity Analysis2.3 HCV - Hepatitis C 2.3.1 Taxonomy2.3.2 Structure2.3.3 Molecular biology 2.3.4 Replication2.3.5 Genotypes2.3.5.1 Clinical importance 2.3.6 Market Opportunity Analysis2.4 HPV - Human papillomavirus2.5 Influenza2.6 CTGC - Chlamydia/Gonorhea2.7 Tuberculosis2.8 MRSA - Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus2.8.1 Diagnosis2.8.2 FDA Approved Molecular Tests2.8.3 Market Opportunity Analysis2.9 VRE - Vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus 2.9.1 FDA Approved MDx Tests for VRE2.9.2 Market Opportunity Analysis2.10 Blood Screening2.10.1 Collection and Testing 2.10.2 FDA Approved Multiplex Assays2.10.3 Market Opportunity Analysis 3. Industry Overview 3.1 Industry Participants 3.1.1 IVD Supplier3.1.2 Independent lab specialized/esoteric3.1.3 Independent lab national/regional3.1.4 Independent lab analytical 3.1.5 Public National/regional lab 3.1.6 Hospital lab3.1.7 Physician lab3.1.8 Audit body3.2 The Clinical Laboratory Market Segments3.2.1 Traditional Market Segmentation3.2.2 Laboratory Focus and Segmentation3.3 Industry Structure 3.3.1 Hospital Testing Share 3.3.2 Economies of Scale3.3.3 Physician Office Lab's3.3.4 Physician's and POCT 3.4 Profiles of Key MDx Companies 4. Market Trends4.1 Factors Driving Growth4.1.1 New Genotypes Creating New Markets 4.1.2 Aging Population a Boon for All Diagnostics4.1.3 Developing World Driving ID Dx Growth4.1.4 Point of Care - Why Centralization is Losing Steam 4.1.5 Self Testing4.1.6 The Need for Speed4.2 Factors Limiting Growth4.2.1 Lower Costs4.2.2 Infectious Disease is Declining4.2.3 Wellness Hurts4.2.4 Economic Growth improves Living Standards 4.3 Instrumentation and Automation4.3.1 Instruments Key to Market Share4.3.2 The Shrinking Machine. 4.3.2 Multiplex, Point of Care and The Speed Factor4.4 Diagnostic Technology Development4.4.1 The Sepsis Testing Market - A New Direction? 4.4.2 POCT/Self Testing as a Disruptive Force 4.4.3 The Genetics Play - One Test for All Known Infections4.4.4 Antibiotic Resistance Genes - Simplifying Diagnostics 5. Molecular Dx - Infectious Disease Recent Developments

Recent Developments- Importance and How to Use This Section

Importance of These Developments

How to Use This Section

Fusion Genomics to Assess NGS-Based Respiratory Tract Infection Assay

New Genomic Tests Diagnose Deadly Infections Faster

Biotia Raises $2.4M Seed Round

Seed Round STDs resurge in US

Ares Genetics signs R&D agreement with leading global IVD corporation

Cell-Free DNA Used for Infectious Disease Testing

One BioMed Raises $5M

FDA grants Qiagen clearance for syndromic testing system

iCubate, Wondfo Biotech Form Chinese JV to Develop MDx Assays

Researchers Launch CRISPR Dx Firm Sherlock Biosciences

Israel's BATM to Invest up to $30M in Ador Diagnostics

BATM to Invest up to in Ador Diagnostics Superbug Test from Mobidiag Gets CE Mark

Akonni Biosystems Submits Multiplex Diagnostics System to FDA

Mesa Biotech RSV Test Wins CE Mark

Karius Test to Be Available in Brazil

Panagene's STD kit gains Approval

Startup Prominex Raises $4M in Series A

in Series A GenePOC's Investment Validated by Medicare Decision

GenePOC launches its GenePOC CDiff test in Canada

NYU researchers adapt HIV test to Zika virus

researchers adapt HIV test to Zika virus GA-EMS receives diagnostic device contract

Biocartis & Immunexpress Sign Partnership for Sepsis

PerkinElmer to Acquire Euroimmun for $1.3B

Alveo Closes Financing to Create Accessible Diagnostics Devices

Siemens Healthineers completes takeover of Fast Track Diagnostics

Sekisui Diagnostics Enters Strategic Alliance with Mesa Biotech Inc

Chembio and FIND to Develop Point-of-Care Multiplex Test

Locus Biosciences and IDbyDNA Partner to Develop Companion Diagnostic Test

Alere bags FDA nod for rapid flu diagnostic

FDA approves tests of tick-borne disease to protect blood supply

Qiagen Trichomonas Assay Gets CE Mark

Vela Diagnostics HSV Test Gets FDA Clearance

QIAGEN enters into an agreement to acquire STAT-Dx

Bruker to Acquire Majority Stake in Infectious Disease MDx Firm Hain

Applied BioCode's Syndromic Gastrointestinal Pathogen Panel Approved by the FDA

Ares Genetics to develop AI diagnostic test for infectious diseases

FDA Considers Guidelines for NGS-Based Infectious Disease Diagnostics

6. The Global Market for Molecular Diagnostics Infectious Disease6.1 Global Market Overview by Country6.2 Global Market by Syndrome-Overview 7. Global Molecular Diagnostics Infectious Disease Markets-By Syndrome7.1 Respiratory7.2 Gastrointestinal7.3 Blood7.4 Meningitis/Encephalitis7.5 Sexually Transmitted Disease

