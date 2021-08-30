Infection Prevention And Control Association Launches To Protect Seniors, Work With Congress, Regulatory Groups And The Long-Term Care Community

The Infection Prevention and Control Association (IPCA) will work closely with the Infection Prevention and Control in Long-Term Care (IPC-LTC) Caucus to create meaningful federal policies to control infections to protect senior citizens.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The formation of a new association aimed at protecting senior citizens was announced today. The Infection Prevention and Control Association (IPCA) launched to complement the efforts of the new bipartisan congressional caucus, Infection Prevention and Control in Long-Term Care (IPC-LTC), which AMS Infection Prevention Partners announced in June . Goals of both the association and the caucus are to help enact meaningful legislation in Congress, liaise with federal regulatory agencies and support those in the long-term care community.

More than 70% of LTC communities have been cited for infection control concerns, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The COVID-19 pandemic, which has severely impacted both seniors and staff in LTC and skilled nursing facilities, has highlighted the critical need for IPC reform to protect the 1.2 million seniors currently in LTC.

"Working in infection prevention and control exclusively in long-term care for the past several years, I've gotten a first-hand look at how critical sound IPC policies are, yet so many in LTC don't know where to even begin," said IPCA President Dave Robinson. "We launched the association to be a meaningful resource for those in the LTC industry, and to help usher in impactful legislation that protects senior citizens across this country. We look forward to additional stakeholders joining our efforts to ensure the safety of our seniors at every LTC facility in the U.S."

In addition to working with U.S. Reps. Darren Soto, a Democrat from Florida's 9th District, and Gus Bilirakis, a Republican from Florida's 12th District, co-chairs of the IPC-LTC Caucus, the Association will:

Work closely with Congress, regulatory agencies like CMS, long-term care associations, universities and the industry at large to identify and target legislative opportunities to protect our nation's most vulnerable demographic.

Build consensus with a diverse group of industry stakeholders to develop best practices in the infection prevention and control policy space that maximizes the health and safety of senior citizens.

Implement innovative and effective policies for years to come to address the changing nature of LTC infection and work to meaningfully reduce/contain these infections.

For more information on the IPCA, or to inquire about membership, please reach out today.

Media contact Dave Robinson (443) 965-1674 drobinson@ipcaseniors.org

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infection-prevention-and-control-association-launches-to-protect-seniors-work-with-congress-regulatory-groups-and-the-long-term-care-community-301365174.html

SOURCE AMS Infection Prevention Partners