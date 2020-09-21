Industry Veteran Steve Pazol Joins Wireless Charging Pioneer Aira As Strategic Advisor

CHANDLER, Ariz., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aira Inc., creators of FreePower, a groundbreaking technology that promises to improve the future of wireless charging, today announced industry veteran Steve Pazol has joined the company's advisory board as a strategic advisor.

Pazol previously served as the General Manager of Wireless Charging for Qualcomm, and brings with him decades of experience in global technology, innovation, industry standards, OEM relationships, and IP strategy.

"The Aira founding team's drive to deliver real innovation is truly inspiring," said Pazol. "They are building an impressive IP portfolio, and are pushing forward an exciting vision: making wireless power easier to use and more ubiquitous. I'm eager to help the team get this FreePower into the hands of consumers around the world."

"Steve is a proven technology leader who has been at the forefront of the wireless power industry for many years," added Jake Slatnick, Aira's co-founder and CEO. "His knowledge, relationships, and entrepreneurial roots will be invaluable as we scale the company, continue to develop our technology and IP, and attract new customers looking to leverage FreePower."

Currently, Pazol also serves as an advisor and board member for early stage and hyper growth companies. As a serial entrepreneur, he has successfully built and sold five companies, an achievement that speaks to his abilities.

At Qualcomm, Pazol ran the technology licensing businesses for WiPower and Halo, both of which were pioneers in the wireless power and electric vehicle charging space. He also served as the vice president and entrepreneur in residence, overseeing a variety of internal Qualcomm startups.

Prior to these roles, Pazol was the president of nPhase, a joint Verizon Wireless and Qualcomm venture that provided a cloud-based IoT platform for a wide variety of market segments, including healthcare, manufacturing, utilities, transportation, and consumer products.

Setting a new standard for wireless charging convenienceAira is redefining the wireless charging experience with FreePower™, an elegant hardware and software solution that offers complete freedom of placement across charging surfaces. Designed and engineered in-house from the ground up, FreePower™ is a flexible platform that can be engineered to accommodate different surface sizes and any number of devices. As a technology supplier, Aira is partnering with companies that want to integrate free-position wireless charging into their products.

About AiraAira, founded in 2017 by Jake Slatnick and Eric Goodchild, is the creator of FreePower™, a free-position, multi-device wireless charging technology. With a mission to evolve wireless charging, Aira is forming FreePower™ technology partnerships across several verticals including consumer electronics, automotive, and furniture applications. Aira is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

