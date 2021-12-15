Industry Tech Insights Honors Beacon Healthcare Systems As A Top 20 Company Revolutionizing Healthcare In 2021

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry Tech Insights, a unique digital platform featuring the industry experts who have created ripples across various areas of expertise, has recognized Beacon Healthcare Systems, a leader in compliance and regulatory solutions for payers, as one of the "Top 20 Companies Revolutionizing Healthcare in 2021," transforming the industry with its unique solutions.

Since the company's inception, Beacon Healthcare Systems has been saving payers of all sizes significant time and money with pioneering enterprise solutions that ensure accountability, accuracy, efficiency, and compliance. The company's platform of solutions provides guidance and timely information that help payers mitigate risk to their plans, reduce administrative expense, improve member satisfaction, and reduce churn.

Owing to Beacon's innovative approach and extensive bench of hands-on health plan experience across all lines of business, the company is featured in the just-released "Top 20 Companies Revolutionizing Healthcare in 2021″ edition of Industry Tech Insight magazine.

"Beacon Healthcare Systems offers extensive experience in health plan technology, operations, IT, compliance, and product development alongside best-in-class tech and subject matter expertise," said Richman Dale, Managing Editor of Industry Tech Insights. "That's why we are featuring them as one of Top 20 Companies Revolutionizing Healthcare in 2021."

Beacon Healthcare Systems offers intuitive and powerful SaaS solutions that are configurable to fit health plan needs and are role-based and scalable. SaaS simplifies plan systems and processes while simultaneously reducing costs.

"We are proud to be recognized by Industry Tech Insights for the ground-breaking work we are doing to help health plans care for their members in the best possible way," said Ken Stockman, Beacon's chief executive officer. "I started Beacon because I truly wanted to make a positive impact on members' health. I thought one of the best ways to do that was by improving payers' operations and data insights so they have better information on which to base their business decisions. At the same time, we help them keep their administrative costs down and invest in technology that improves the member experience and keeps them compliant with regulatory bodies at the federal and state levels."

About Industry Tech Insights

Industry Tech Insights has become a pioneering magazine owing to their unique coverage of news, articles & industry leaders concentrating on transforming various arenas.

About Beacon Healthcare Systems

Beacon Healthcare Systems streamlines the business of healthcare through reliable, innovative technology delivered by industry experts. With a focus on appeals, grievances, compliance, enrollment, supplemental benefits, and analytics, Beacon HCS is the first place health plans turn when looking for a trusted, experienced partner that can help them reduce costs, grow revenue, and achieve their strategic goals. Founded in 2011, Beacon HCS is a privately held California-based company. beaconhcs.com. Beacon is hiring!

