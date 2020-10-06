Industry Leading M&A Podcast Premiers Sixth Season

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- M&A Science , the M&A industry's leading podcast, is premiering its sixth season. Hosted by Kison Patel , the podcast focuses on sharing lessons learned and proven techniques from top level M&A practitioners. Past guests have included executives from Google, Cisco, Atlassian, and Microsoft.

Accumulating over 100,000 unique streams, M&A Science has become the most sought after M&A podcast to appear on. Season six will premier with an interview featuring Philip Pratt, Director, Acquisition Integration at Corning Incorporated, about how to create a center of excellence.

M&A Science is available to be streamed on all major podcast publishing platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts .

About M&A Science: M&A Science , hosted by Kison Patel, is an educational podcast exploring the intricate world of M&A with industry leaders and practitioners. Kison conducts one on one interviews to explore industry challenges and lessons learned. Founded in 2016 and boasting 14k listeners, M&A Science has grown to be the lead podcast in the M&A industry.

Media Contact: Madeleine Martin 255790@email4pr.com (224) 436-5267

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industry-leading-ma-podcast-premiers-sixth-season-301146181.html

SOURCE M&A Science