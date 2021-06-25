Industry Leaders QI-ANXIN, Huawei And Tencent Included In The Latest List Of CCIA Top 50

BEIJING, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 16, 2021, China Cybersecurity Industry Alliance (CCIA) released "2021 China Cyber Security Market Competitiveness Report", and announced "2021 China's Top 50 Competitive Enterprises in Cyber Security Industry" (CCIA Top 50), "2021 China's Rising Stars in Cyber Security Industry" (CCIA Rising Stars), and "2021 China's Most Promising Stars in Cyber Security Industry". QI-ANXIN ranks first on the list of CCIA Top 50, and well-known enterprises such as Sangfor, Venustech, Huawei and Tencent are also on the list.

CCIA releases key data of cyber security industry in 2020

In March, 2021, CCIA launched a public survey for domestic enterprises with sales revenue of cyber security products, services and solutions, and collected valid data from nearly 200 companies, which basically covered major domestic cyber security enterprises. According to the survey report, the scale of China's cyber security market was about RMB 53.2 billion in 2020, with a year-on-year growth rate of 11.3%, showing slower growth due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2021, with the promulgation and implementation of laws and regulations such as Data Security Law of the People's Republic of China, Personal Information Protection Law and Regulations on Security Protection of Critical Information Infrastructure, the importance of cyber security has become increasingly prominent and the market scale will continue to expand. In the first half of 2021 alone, a total of 4,751 companies were engaging in cyber security business in China, an increase of 23.1% compared with the same period of last year.

It is worth noting that "CCIA Top 50", the most important part of the report, was released, the purpose of which is to provide the competent authorities, investment institutions, users, enterprises and practitioners in the cyber security industry with a global overview of the development status and industrial structure of the Top 50 competitive network security enterprises, and offer multi-dimensional information with strong reference value for relevant policy making, investment decision-making, project procurement, strategic planning, and understanding of the industry and market.

QI-ANXIN ranks first on the list of CCIA Top 50

With its leading technology and outstanding market performance, QI-ANXIN stands at the first place in "CCIA Top 50" and is highly recognized in the cyber security industry. The 2021 CCIA Top 50 companies are selected mainly by measuring the comprehensive ability of enterprises from two dimensions: "resource strength" and "competitiveness". The indicators of "resource strength" are: whether a company is publically listed, the company's total operating income, appraised market value, HR scale and quality. The indicators of "competitiveness" are: brand influence, security business revenue and gross profit, security business growth rate, net profit rate, revenue composition, staff composition, the quantity and level of service-related qualifications, the quantity and level of product-related qualifications, R&D investment and its proportion in total business revenue, etc.

According to the market share of major enterprises in China's cyber security industry in 2020, QI-ANXIN ranks first in the industry with security business revenue of RMB 4.16 billion. Adhering to its "Strong R&D" strategy, QI-ANXIN has built a strong product matrix, eight cyber security R&D platforms, and developed into a new-generation cyber security leader.

