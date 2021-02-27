Industry Leader Joins GyanSys As Chief Business Officer

CARMEL, Ind., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GyanSys has hired Anand Aboti as the company's first Chief Business Officer. Aboti will be responsible for driving global business growth, expanding referenceable customer success, and strengthening alliances with strategic partners including SAP, Salesforce, and Microsoft.

Aboti brings 25 years of experience in the IT services industry and deep expertise with helping customers realize strong ROI on transformation efforts. He has developed high-performance sales and account management teams and has led large enterprise programs in multinational clients across a range of industries. In his previous positions, Aboti served as the Global Head of Sales and Client Solutions for SAP business at Birlasoft, a global IT services provider and part of the CK Birla Group, and in revenue executive roles at both KPIT, a leading multinational technology company, and at SAP.

Rajkishore Una, GyanSys CEO, commented, "We are delighted that Anand has joined our executive leadership team. He is a well-respected leader with the vision required to drive our global presence and customer-centricity. These are exciting times at GyanSys as we grow our market stature and strategic partnerships." Aboti added, "As we enter an extended phase of hypergrowth, it's critical to prepare the GyanSys platform for scale while maintaining continual partner focus and delivering real value to our customers. I'm thrilled to join GyanSys at this stage in its journey."

GyanSys is a leading mid-tier systems integrator supporting global enterprise customers. As a recognized innovator in digital and process transformation, we specialize in SAP and Salesforce implementations, managed services, and analytics. We integrate cutting-edge solutions in complex multi-cloud environments to optimize operations and to maximize return on investment. At over 1,500 consultants, we are headquartered in Indianapolis, USA, with delivery centers in Bengaluru, India, and Manila, Philippines.

