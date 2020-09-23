Industry Focused On Strengthening Data- And Technology-driven Resilience Through Cloud Deployment And Data Analytics As It Faces New Regulatory Challenges

AxiomSL's survey of financial risk and regulatory compliance professionals finds remote collaboration the worst operational pain point, and liquidity and capital risk reporting a major challenge in the new normal

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After several months of working from home, with no clear end in sight, financial risk and regulatory compliance professionals are struggling when it comes to collaborating with their teams - particularly as they manage increasingly complex global risk and regulatory reporting requirements. According to a survey of major financial institutions conducted by AxiomSL, the industry's leading provider of risk and regulatory reporting solutions, during its 11 th annual North America User Conference, 41% of respondents said collaborating with teams remains a challenge while working remotely.

"During the pandemic, financial firms quickly adapted to major changes, although not without some operational and technology weaknesses emerging," said Alex Tsigutkin, CEO and Founder AxiomSL. "Indeed, businesses might never return to the 'old normal', and that has made building data- and technology-driven resilience much more pressing than before the crisis. Our clients have been experiencing heightened regulatory pressures," he continued. "Throughout the crisis, we enabled them to respond rapidly to changes in reporting criteria, the onset of daily liquidity reporting, and the Federal Reserve's emerging risk data collection (ERDC) initiative - that required FR Y­-14 data on a weekly/monthly basis instead of quarterly."

These data-intensive, high-frequency regulatory reporting requirements will continue in the 'new normal.' "To future-proof, organizations should continue to establish sustainable data architectures and analytics that enable connection and transparency between critical datasets," Tsigutkin commented. "And, as a priority, they should transition to our secure RegCloud ® to handle regulatory intensity efficiently, bolster business continuity, and strengthen their ability to collaborate remotely," he concluded.

Following are some of the key findings of the AxiomSL survey:

The survey was conducted as part of the AxiomSL 11 th annual North America User Conference, which was held virtually on June 18, 2020. Survey respondents represent a cross-section of financial risk and regulatory professionals from global systemically important banks (G-SIBs), regional banks, and foreign banking organizations (FBOs). The full report is available upon request.

About AxiomSLAxiomSL is a global leader in risk analytics, data-management, and regulatory-reporting solutions. Leveraging more than 25 years' experience, AxiomSL combines its deep industry experience and intelligent data-management platform to deliver solutions and services around regulatory and risk reporting, liquidity, capital and credit, operations, trade and transactions, and tax analytics. Its client base spans regional and global financial institutions with more than $43 trillion in total assets and investment managers with more than $11 trillion in assets under management. Its coverage encompasses more than 110 regulators across 55 jurisdictions.

