Industry First! RTA Cabinets Ship Out In 3 Days Guaranteed

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an industry first, the RTA Cabinet Store is launching a new program that guarantees a customer's complete order leaves the warehouse in three days or less.

In a world of Amazon-like precision, RTA Cabinet Store is the first in the industry to offer accelerated and efficient shipping for cabinets. Dubbed the RTA Cabinet Quick Ship Guarantee ™, consumers can expect to start a kitchen renovation project as soon as the weekend after ordering. Trade professionals will be able to order products exactly when they need it. No more ordering early to avoid delays. No more cushioning the budget for expedited orders.

"You could have your cabinets within a week of ordering, which is unheard of in the industry and represents an ever-improving leadership position among online cabinet companies that positions our customers first," said Renovation Brands CEO, Marc Sieger. Across the industry it can take anywhere from 7-21 days for RTA type cabinets and upwards of 8-36 weeks for semi-custom and custom cabinets.

"We already offer top-quality cabinets with industry leading pricing, nearly double the selection of other cabinet retailers, and professionals that will design your kitchen for free," says Todd Nickell, RTA Cabinet Store General Manager. "Speed is just another way we are making RTA Cabinet Store your number one choice for kitchen cabinets and design."

There is a simple form to fill out on the website should the three-day window pass and cabinets have not shipped yet. But they don't expect customers to need to use it. "We are really putting our money where our mouth is," Michael Gallaher, RTA Cabinet Store Director of E-Commerce, Merchandising, & Strategy said. "This is transparent, real value that customers can't get anywhere else—no fine print." The RTA Cabinet Store team will proactively track orders and make refunds (10% of order up to $250) should an order take more than three days to leave the warehouse.

"This is just good business," said Nickell. "We think of our customers and want to treat all of our customers like they are family. We're going to take care of you."

Learn more about the RTA Cabinet Quick Ship Guarantee ™. Or join us for the official announcement at the launch party on Facebook Live at 11 AM EST on June 1st, 2021.

About RTA Cabinet Store:RTA Cabinet Store is a leading provider of Ready-To-Assemble kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities, & renovation products. Visit us today at www.rtacabinetstore.com

About Renovation Brands: Renovation Brands is the parent company of multiple fast-growing home improvement product brands serving both residential and commercial customers in the renovation space. With a distinct focus and competence in the digital space, Renovation Brands is owned by Digital Fuel Capital, a leader in investing in internet retail and digital marketing technology and services.

Renovation Brands is currently comprised of multiple specialty eCommerce brands including American Tin Ceilings, Reggio Register, Electric Fireplaces Direct, Mantels Direct, Electric Fireplaces Canada, Baseboarders, RTA Cabinet Store, and DecorPlanet.com.

To learn more about Renovation Brands' and its family of brands, click here .

SOURCE Renovation Brands