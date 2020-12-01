Industry Experts Join Datagration™ To Expand Knowledge Automation™ Capabilities

HOUSTON, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Datagration™ expands team with a number of key new hires. The firm, which already employs several well-respected names in the oil and gas industry, is set to grow the team with five key, new personnel who will support the business' drive to provide the world's most successful organizations with the tools they need to integrate, model, and automate data into meaningful insights.

The following individuals will assume their roles on the Datagration™ team:

Peter Allen, Sr. Account Executive. Peter has 30 years of geoscience and analytic software sales experience, with a focus on independent and major oil and gas companies.

Scott Miller, Sr. Account Executive. Scott has over 35 years of oil industry experience including 10 years as a Geologist/Geophysicist followed by 25 years in sales and leadership roles with various oilfield service companies.

Kirsty Hanvey, Corporate Controller. Kirsty has over 20 years of experience building and leading finance and accounting teams within the technology and oil and gas industries.

Jeet Singh, Sr. Developer. Jeet has 8 years of software development and agile development management experience working for various software platforms in many industries, including oil and gas.

Greg Holthaus, DevOps Architect. Greg has over 15 years of DevOps experience and most recently led cloud deployments for IoT, visualization and data platforms used by oil and gas companies.

Jose Romero, Petroleum Engineer. Jose has over 8 years of O&G industry experience including 2 years as a Production Engineer followed by 6 years as a Reservoir Engineer focusing on applications of subsurface analogues in E&P workflows and decision processes.

Jorge Machnizh, CEO & President of Datagration, said:

"Datagration™ continues to attract the best and brightest of the industry. We are very pleased with the addition of these highly qualified individuals to our team. Everyone joining us is passionate about our mission to create significant value for our customers. The combination of skills and proven track record of the Datagration™ team is unmatched."

Datagration™ is well respected as the leading knowledge automation™ software provider to the oil and gas industry. Among the many challenges the new team will rise to, they will be supporting businesses to enrich legacy data, improve efficiency and lower operational costs through implementation of the PetroVisor™ platform - Datagration's flagship knowledge automation platform. Recently selected as a Microsoft OCP partner, the PetroVisor™ platform allows leading oil and gas companies to adopt agile and informed decision making in the face of market and data fluctuations.

At present time, there are over 20,000 wells across more than 250 fields on the PetroVisor™ platform. The SaaS platform continues to expand and develop as Datagration™ leads the way in intelligent software and workflow efficiency for the largest organizations in the oil and gas sector. Datagration's collection of workflow automation solutions enable businesses to better manage their portfolio, develop their assets and enhance productivity in a strategic and measurable way that delivers real results to performance and the bottom line.

The expansion of the Datagration™ team will bolster their potential and secure their position as a leading SaaS provider in the industry into the future. Datagration™ has invested in highly skilled talent who will ensure that their portfolio of software remains at the forefront of technological advancement and that they can future proof their developments to provide cutting edge technologies to the businesses they work with, offering those businesses the opportunity to capture and maximize their potential performance.

ABOUT DATAGRATION SOLUTIONS, INC

Datagration™ delivers an easy to implement, open, and collaborative ecosystem of domain-specific platforms that create solutions for E&P organizations by aggregating and integrating data from disparate legacy systems, databases, and unstructured documents into a unified cloud-based or on-premise environment. Combined with advanced AI / ML analytics, Datagration™ provides organizations with enhanced decision-making opportunities to maximize value creation. For more information on Datagration™, please visit www.datagration.com.

