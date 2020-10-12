Industry Dive Launches StudioID To Further 'brand To Demand' Storytelling

WASHINGTON, Oct. 12, 2020 Industry Dive, a leader in business journalism, today unveils a reimagined content marketing business under the name studioID.

studioID, a global content studio, combines Industry Dive's growing Brand Studio with NewsCred's former Licensed Content Marketplace, Content Hub and content marketing services team . Under this new brand, business to business and business to consumer clients will have even more ways to reach customers with stories that fuel the journey from brand to demand.

"We believe every brand in the world has a compelling story to tell," said Jane Qin Medeiros, studioID's general manager and executive vice president of content marketing services. "These important stories help us make decisions in our jobs and in our lives. The studioID team understands how to guide clients to find these stories and we have the tools needed to create connections, build trust and drive demand."

studioID has more than 40 content strategists, creators, program managers, marketers ready to talk strategy, content ideation and amplification of a brand's message.

Services include:

Brand to Demand Programs

Original Content Creation

Licensed Content Marketplace

Lead Generation & Content Amplification

Content Marketing Optimized Hubs

Industry Dive's original journalism written for its portfolio of 23 "Dives" or publications that take a detailed look at industries including food, biopharma and retail are now part of the License Content Marketplace for clients to share with their readers. In addition, the first party insight collected from across the Dives gives studioID unmatched insight into what decision-makers across these markets want to know.

To share more about studioID's strength and mission, Chief Strategist Alex Cheeseman will appear with NewsCred Co-Founder and CEO Shafqat Islam as a featured speaker at Content Marketing World on Oct. 13.

For more details on all studioID has to offer - visit www. studioid.com

studioID is Industry Dive's global content studio recognized for creating award-winning content marketing for brands. Our mission is to help brands deliver value through content, powering insights-fueled content programs that nurture prospects and customers from discovery through to purchase, connecting brand to demand. www. studioid.com

Industry Dive is a leading business journalism company. More than 11 million decision-makers across 21 competitive industries rely on our exclusive insight and analysis delivered through 23 publications. www.industrydive.com

