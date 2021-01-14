Industry Disruptor Curtis Ray Launches Retirement Planning And Saving Service, MPI™ UNLIMITED

GILBERT, Ariz., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curtis Ray, retirement planning expert and creator of the patent-pending Maximum Premium Indexing (MPI™) Plan, announced today his newest company, MPI™ UNLIMITED. The company's proprietary technology utilizes the security guarantee of permanent life insurance, the growth potential of the stock market and the power of compound interest to provide enhanced retirement income, tax-free.

"I am thrilled to announce the official launch of MPI™ UNLIMITED," said Ray. "After years of research in the financial planning space, I realized that traditional strategies, like the 401(k) and IRA, are not providing enough income throughout retirement years. I'm looking forward to teaching hardworking people, from all walks of life, how to utilize secure compound interest to maximize their savings and achieve their dream retirement. Always Be Compounding!"

The MPI™ plan is an advanced cash-value life insurance plan specifically designed as a max-funded, increasing death benefit contract. The plan provides holistic benefits to clients which include mitigation against market risk, enhanced compound interest returns, increased retirement income, tax-free distribution and more.

Ray's passion for retirement planning goes beyond MPI™ UNLIMITED; a best-selling author, Ray tackled the challenges of consistent underperformance in the current retirement planning industry in his 2018 book Everyone Ends Up Poor. In his most recent book, The Lost Science of Compound Interest, Ray deconstructs the phenomenon of compound interest, teaching readers to harness its power through small and simple actions.

"Learning about MPI™ and compound interest has been one of the most valuable things I've learned in my life. I have a master's degree in engineering, yet I have never seen anything like this before," said Angie Merget, Financial Engineer and MPI™ UNLIMITED client. "Taking the time to understand MPI™ is without a doubt the best thing you can do for yourself and your family."

To learn more about MPI™ UNLIMITED and its retirement planning options, visit www.mympi.com.

About MPI™ UNLIMITEDFounded in 2020 by Curtis Ray, MPI™ UNLIMITED works to provide simplified financial education that addresses complex money topics, so that the public can understand and implement the full potential of Secure Compound Interest in their life. Ray, best-selling author and MPI™ UNLIMITED's CEO, invented and developed the patent pending MPI™ (Maximum Premium Indexing) Secure Compound Interest Account, in order to help people maximize their retirement savings.

