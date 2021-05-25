Industry Awards Recognise PointCentral As Standout Player In The Short-Term Rental Marketplace

For PointCentral, the leading provider of smart home solutions for vacation and short-term rental property managers, 2021 is proving to be a tremendous success in terms of recognition within the industry with two prestigious award wins in the first half...

For PointCentral, the leading provider of smart home solutions for vacation and short-term rental property managers, 2021 is proving to be a tremendous success in terms of recognition within the industry with two prestigious award wins in the first half of the year alone.

VRMB's Keystone Awards named PointCentral winner of the Smart Home Automation category, commending the company's ability to combine enterprise-level tech know-how with niche expertise. Considered the most respected vacation rental software recognition in the sector and built on the feedback and input from thousands of vacation rental managers, the Keystone Awards applaud standout vacation rental software helping owners and managers reach new heights.

PointCentral enjoyed further celebration at the recent Shortyz 2021 Award ceremony, winning the category of Best Home Automation Solution or Product. The Shortyz Awards, known as the 'Oscars of the short-term rental industry', celebrate excellence and best practice in the global short-term rental market.

PointCentral, a subsidiary of Alarm.com, is an established name in the vacation rental space, building and providing property automation tools for vacation rental managers for the past 10 years. Now award-winning, PointCentral has cemented its reputation as a progressive leader in the industry.

Sean Miller, President of PointCentral, said: "We're delighted to receive the Keystone Award for Smart Home Automation and The Shortyz Award for Best Home Automation Solution. It's an honor to be recognized by these leading industry awards and testament to the innovation and drive of the PointCentral team. We're continually striving to drive the industry forward, delivering real value and service through best-in-class property automation tools."

