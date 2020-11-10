Industries In Filling Machines Market Leverage Automation In Packaging Lines To Meet Millennials' Demand For Flexible Product Packaging: TMR

- Revenue in filling machines market surpassed US$1 billion in 2019, growth to be spurred by penetration of flexible and novel packaging by food and beverages brand

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Filling machines can be considered as a type of versatile packaging equipment. For packaging companies their adoption among different end-use industries, particularly food and beverages industry, is a key advancement to the increasing trend of packaging automation.

The on-to-go packaging trend in the food and beverages industry and the demand for flexible packaging designs in diverse end-use industries have been shaping the evolution of the filling machines market.

Manufacturers, notably in Germany and Italy, who want to consolidate their presence to new, emerging geographical markets are entering into collaborations with end-use industries. Also, the demand for aseptic packaging by pharmaceutical and food industries will endow lucrative avenues to manufacturers in the filling machines market during the assessment period.

Analysts at TMR assert that suppliers in Asia Pacific have low bargaining power due to several of them operating in the region. Also, they observe that numerous manufacturers in the filling machines market are leaning on expanding their production capacity to meet the rise in demand for flexible packaging during the forecast period.

All the aforementioned factors and many more avenues lying untapped, the global filling machines market is projected to clock CAGR of over 4% during 2019-2027. In 2019, the estimated revenue was more than worth 1 Bn.

Key Findings of Filling Machines Market Report

The filling machines market projected to clock CAGR of 4% during 2019 - 2027

Single-use packaging high on popularity

high on popularity Geographically, Asia Pacific exhibiting colossal revenue potential through 2027

exhibiting colossal revenue potential through 2027 Preference for automatic filling machines high among industries

high among industries Countries that lead in relation to export and production: Germany , Italy , the U.S., Japan , and China

Filling Machines Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Several macroeconomic and a few microeconomic trends shape the current and emerging opportunities in the filling machines market. Broadly, the strides that the packaging sector has been making around the world propels the growth of the market.

Packaging that empowers brands to differentiate their offering is key to technological advancements in packaging equipment including filling machines.

The demand for on-to-go and single-serve packaging among consumers of food and beverages packaging has boosted the opportunity generation in the filling machines market.

The demand for convenience and flexible packaging among numerous end-use industries is a key trend in the filling machines market.

Manufacturers are capitalizing gains on the back of growing trend of automation in packaging lines. A deal of the momentum comes from the growing trend of organized retailing in developing countries.

Growing popularity of aseptic packaging is constantly opening new avenues for players in the market. Rise in demand for sterile products that can meet the high hygiene and shelf-life of pharma products is bolstering the application of technologically advanced filling machines.

Filling Machines Market : Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific has been emerging with vast revenue potential. Several equipment manufacturers in the global filling machines market have expanded their presence by eyeing opportunities in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific. Especially players tapping opportunities in India and China are leaning on offering versatile and cost-effective machines.

Filling Machines Market : Competitive Dynamics

Most players are relentlessly aiming at offering high-speed packaging to meet the demand for automated packaging lines of end-use industries. One key strategic moves that will help many players gain stronghold in the Asia Pacific filling machines market is collaborations with end-use industries. China has emerged as hotbed of opportunities for suppliers and manufacturers.

Top players aim at leveraging the twin strategy of product differentiation and product portfolio expansion to prove their might in the filling machines market. Some prominent manufactures have also leveraged the strategy of acquisition to consolidate their positions in the global market.

Some of the key players looking to strengthen their positions or shares in the market are

Filling Machines Market: Taxonomy

Machine Type

Form-Fill-Seal Machines

Vertical Form-Fill-Seal Machines

Horizontal Form-Fill-Seal Machines

Automatic Filling Machines

Packaging Type

Pouches

3-side Seal Pouches

4-side Seal Pouches

CupsTubesBlistersBottles

Operating Speed

5k to 10k PPH

to PPH 10k to 15k PPH

to PPH 15k to 20k PPH

Packaging Capacity

0.25 ml to 4 ml

5 ml to 10 ml

11 ml to 20 ml

21 ml to 25 ml

Product Form

Powder & Granules

Liquid

End-Use Industry

Food

Beverages

Chemicals & Fertilizers

Personal C. & Cosmetics

Homecare & Toiletries

Pharmaceuticals

Others

