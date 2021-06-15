Industrial Wireline Networking Market | $ 1.19 Billion Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | 17000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The industrial wireline networking market is expected to grow by USD 1.19 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the industrial wireline networking market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planningto mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Industrial Wireline Networking Market Participants:

ABB Ltd.

ABB Ltd. offers industrial wireline networking such as ethernet interfaces MTQ22 and PDQ22.

Belden Inc.

Belden Inc. offers Fieldbus cable industrial wireline networking such as CAN bus cable, PROFIBUS cable.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc. offers ethernet in intelligent transportation system applications.

Industrial Wireline Networking Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The industrial wireline networking market is segmented as below:

Application

Industrial Ethernet



Fieldbus

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



The Middle East and Africa

and

South America

The industrial wireline networking market is driven by the growing benefits of Industrial Ethernet. In addition, the increasing adoption of Power over Ethernet is expected to trigger the industrial wireline networking market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

