Industrial Wireless Market In Process Industries|$ 2.70 Billion Growth Expected During 2021-2025|17000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial wireless market in the process industries is expected to grow by USD 2.70 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the industrial wireless market in the process industries in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planningto mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Industrial Wireless Market In Process Industries Market Participants: ABB Ltd.ABB Ltd. offers TropOS mesh routers, antennas, wireless I/O modules, wireless sensor/actuator interfaces, and wireless power supplies for the industrial and process automation sector.

Belden Inc.Belden Inc. offers industrial wireless solutions such as OpenBAT Wireless platform, BAT450-F Industrial Wireless LAN Access Points, BAT867-R Industrial Wireless Access Points, Wireless LAN controller, and BAT-C Wireless LAN Client for process industries.

Cisco Systems Inc.Cisco Systems Inc. offers a range of industrial wireless solutions under the Cisco Aironet Series and Cisco Industrial Wireless 3700 Series.

Industrial Wireless Market In Process Industries 2021-2025: SegmentationThe industrial wireless market in process industries is segmented as below:

Technology

WLAN



WirelessHART



WiMAX



Others

End-user

OGPI



Power Industry



Water And Wastewater Industry



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



The Middle East and Africa

and

South America

The industrial wireless market in the process industries is driven by the reduction in installation and retrofit costs. In addition, the enhancing connectivity in businesses is expected to trigger the industrial wireless market in the process industries toward witnessing a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.

