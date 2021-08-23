Industrial Valves Market In Oil And Gas Industry | $ 3.11 Bn Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Industrial Valves Market in Oil and Gas Industry " report has been added to Technavio's offering.

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Industrial Valves Market in Oil and Gas Industry " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The industrial valves market in the oil and gas industry size is expected to increase by USD 3.11 billion at a CAGR of almost 4% during 2021-2025.

Market Dynamics

Factors such as rise in demand for more efficient valves and increase in oil and gas E&P activities will drive the growth of the industrial valves market in oil and gas industry during 2021-2025. However, the availability of counterfeit and fraudulent valves might hamper the market growth.

Growing regulatory compliance requirements for safety and carbon emissions will offer significant opportunities for market players. On the other hand, the volatility in oil and gas prices will challenges growth.

Company Profiles

The industrial valves market in oil and gas industry report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including AVK Holding AS, Badger Meter Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corp., ITT Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Schlumberger Ltd., SMC Corp., The Dixon Group Inc., and The Weir Group Plc.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Product, the market is classified into ball valves, plug valves, gate valves, globe valves, and other valves. The market growth in the ball valves segment will be significant during the forecast period.

By Geography, the market is analyzed across MEA, North America , Europe , APAC, and South America . MEA will have the largest share of the market.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Industrial Valves and Actuators Market - Global industrial valves and actuators market is segmented by product (industrial quarter-turn valves, multi-turn valves, industrial control valves, and industrial actuators), end-user (chemicals and oil and gas industry, water and wastewater industry, power industry, mining and minerals industry, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Control Valves Market - Global control valves market is segmented by product (sliding shaft and rotating shaft), end-user (power, oil and gas, chemical, water and wastewater (WWI), and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Ball valves - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Plug valves - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Gate valves - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Globe valves - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Other valves - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AVK Holding AS

Badger Meter Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Flowserve Corp.

ITT Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Schlumberger Ltd.

SMC Corp.

The Dixon Group Inc.

The Weir Group Plc

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: www.technavio.com/report/industrial-valves-market-in-oil-and-gas-industry-market-industry-analysis Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/top-drivers-for-industrial-valvesmarket

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-valves-market-in-oil-and-gas-industry---3-11-bn-growth-expected-during-2021-2025--technavio-301359900.html

SOURCE Technavio