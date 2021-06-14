Industrial Turbocharger Market: COVID-19 Focused Report | Evolving Opportunities With Caterpillar Inc. And Cummins Inc. | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Industrial Turbocharger Market report has been added to Technavio's offering.

NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Industrial Turbocharger Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Our client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies.

The global industrial turbocharger market is expected to grow by USD 1.22 billion, according to Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 4%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Industrial Turbocharger Market AnalysisReport by End-user (Mining and construction equipment, Agriculture equipment, Oil and gas industry, Power industry, and Marine industry) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2021-2025".

The industrial turbocharger market is driven by stringent emission regulations. In addition, the increase in the adoption of additive manufacturing is anticipated to boost the growth of the industrial turbocharger market.

Major Five Industrial Turbocharger Companies:

ABB Ltd.

BorgWarner Inc.

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Industrial Turbocharger Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Mining and construction equipment - size and forecast 2020-2025

Agriculture equipment - size and forecast 2020-2025

Oil and gas industry - size and forecast 2020-2025

Power industry - size and forecast 2020-2025

Marine industry - size and forecast 2020-2025

Industrial Turbocharger Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

