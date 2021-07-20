Industrial Truck Market In Trucking Industry|Market Impact And Analysis|Technavio

APAC contributes to the highest incremental growth of 56% to the industrial truck market during the forecast period, as per Technavio.

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Growth of e-commerce in several countries and increasing demand from the food and beverage industry will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

The industrial truck market in the trucking industry is expected to reach 221.01 thousand units, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during 2020-2024, as per the new report from Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Industrial Truck Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial truck market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the industrial truck market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the industrial truck market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial truck market vendors

Industrial Truck Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the industrial truck market. Anhui Heli Co. Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., Crown Equipment Corp., Hangcha Group Co. Ltd., Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd., Jungheinrich AG, KION GROUP AG, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., and Toyota Industries Corp. are some of the major market participants.

Industrial Truck Market Size

Industrial Truck Market Trends

Industrial Truck Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increasing demand from the food and beverage industry as one of the prime reasons driving the Industrial Truck Market growth during the next few years.

