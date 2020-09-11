Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Closing Of $75.0 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITACU) ("Industrial Tech Acquisitions" or the "Company"), a company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, announced today the closing of its previously announced initial public offering ("IPO") of 7,500,000 units at a price to the public of $10.00 per unit.

The Company's units commenced trading on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 on The NASDAQ Capital Market ("NASDAQ") under the symbol "ITACU." Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one warrant to acquire one share of Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be traded on NASDAQ under the symbols "ITAC" and "ITACW", respectively.

Maxim Group LLC acted as sole book running manager in the offering.

A registration statement relating to the securities was declared effective by the SEC on September 8, 2020. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Maxim Group LLC, 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, New York 10174. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .

ABOUT INDUSTRIAL TECH ACQUISITIONS, INC.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company's efforts to identify a target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on target businesses in North America operating in the industrial focused technology areas including software, mobile and Internet of Things ("IoT") applications, cloud communications and ultra-high bandwidth services, including LTE and 5G communications.

