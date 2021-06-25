Industrial Robotics Market In Europe In Industrial Machinery Sector: Incremental Growth Is Expected To Be Worth $ 2.51 Billion By 2025

NEW YORK, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The industrial robotics market in Europe is expected to grow by USD 2.51 billion according to Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 11%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Industrial Robotics Market Analysis Report in Europe by End-user (Automotive, Industrial machinery, Electrical and electronics, Food and beverage, and Others) and Geography ( Germany, Italy, France, Spain, and Rest of Europe), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025".

The industrial robotics market in Europe is driven by the rising industrial automation. In addition, the technical advances in smart robots is anticipated to boost the growth of the industrial robotics market in Europe.

Major Five Industrial Robotics Companies in Europe:

ABB Ltd.

b+m surface systems GmbH

Comau Spa

DENSO Corp.

FANUC Corp.

Industrial Robotics Market in Europe End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Automotive - size and forecast 2020-2025

Industrial machinery - size and forecast 2020-2025

Electrical and electronics - size and forecast 2020-2025

Food and beverage - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Industrial Robotics Market in Europe Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Germany - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Italy - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 France - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Spain - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Rest of Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

