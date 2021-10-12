Industrial Refrigeration System Market With COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Component, Application, Refrigerant Type And Region - Global Forecast To 2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Industrial Refrigeration System Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Component (Compressor, Condenser, Evaporator), Application (Fruit & Vegetable Processing, Refrigerated Warehouse), Refrigerant Type, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial refrigeration system market is estimated to grow from USD 19.4 billion in 2021 to USD 25.1 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2026.

The growth of the industrial refrigeration system market is driven by factors such as the rising demand for innovative and compact refrigeration systems; increasing government support to strengthen cold chain infrastructure in developing countries; and growing inclination toward eco-friendly refrigerant-based refrigeration systems due to stringent regulatory policies.

Compressor segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period

The compressor segment of the industrial refrigeration system market is estimated to register the largest market share in 2026, by component. In industrial refrigeration systems, compressors play a vital role by increasing refrigerant vapor pressure in a condenser to ensure suitable temperature for food storage and preservation applications, thereby propelling the refrigerant compressor market growth.

Reciprocating and screw compressors are mainly used in industrial refrigeration systems. However, an increase in the demand for screw compressors has been witnessed owing to various benefits such as high reliability, less frequent maintenance, and compactness offered by them.

Also, screw compressors do not have high discharge temperatures. With the increase in the application areas of industrial refrigeration systems, companies are developing new compressors to meet the diverse needs of customers and explore the untapped market, which is expected to drive the market for compressors during the forecast period.

CO2-based refrigeration systems to register higher CAGR during the forecast period

The industrial refrigeration system market for CO2-based refrigeration systems is projected to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period, by refrigerant type. The key factor for the market's growth is the rising popularity of CO2 cascade refrigeration systems in various applications.

CO2 is abundant and stays in the atmosphere for a longer time. Large CO2-based industrial refrigeration systems are less expensive to build than their glycol counterparts; thus, the initial and life cycle costs of CO2-based industrial refrigeration systems are comparatively low. Moreover, all these advantages, coupled with increasing awareness about the thermodynamic properties of CO2 refrigerants, are expected to propel the market for CO2-based refrigeration systems.

Refrigerated warehouse segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period

The refrigerated warehouse segment of the industrial refrigeration system market is estimated to register the largest market share in 2026, by application. The ever-growing population and rising demand for frozen and processed food have resulted in an increase in the number of refrigerated warehouses, globally, with improved capacity in the last few years.

According to the Global Cold Chain Alliance (GCCA), the total capacity of refrigerated warehouses worldwide was 616 million cubic meters in 2018. The Indian government is promoting the creation of cold chain facilities through its Scheme for Cold Chain, Value Addition and Preservation Infrastructure, and the Scheme of Mega Food Park.

These initiatives toward strengthening cold storage and warehousing infrastructure facilities in developing countries are expected to support the growing use of industrial refrigeration systems in refrigerated warehouse applications during the forecast period.

APAC is projected to become the fastest geographical market between 2021 and 2026

The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market's growth can be attributed to the growing pharmaceutical industry in the region, coupled with government subsidies for improving the cold chain and preservation infrastructure. Refrigerated storage capacities are growing in APAC countries such as India, China, and Japan. Additionally, increasing disposable incomes and the ever-growing population are propelling the demand for processed food products and beverages in the region. As a result, there is an increase in the number of food processing facilities in APAC, which, in turn, is expected to drive the market for industrial refrigeration systems market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary3.1 Realistic Scenario3.2 Optimistic Scenario3.3 Pessimistic Scenario 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Industrial Refrigeration System Market4.2 Industrial Refrigeration System Market in APAC, by Application and Country4.3 Industrial Refrigeration System Market, by Component4.4 Industrial Refrigeration System Market, by Refrigerant Type4.5 Industrial Refrigeration System Market, by Application4.6 Regional Analysis of Industrial Refrigeration System Market

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Rising demand for innovative and compact refrigeration systems5.2.1.2 Increasing government support to strengthen cold chain infrastructure in developing countries5.2.1.3 Growing inclination toward eco-friendly refrigerant-based refrigeration systems due to stringent regulatory policies5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 High installation cost and other expenses5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Growing popularity of carbon dioxide/ammonia (CO2/NH3)-based cascade refrigeration systems5.2.3.2 Rising demand for frozen and processed food worldwide5.2.3.3 Increasing demand for medicines, drugs, and PPE due to COVID-19 is a key factor fueling growth of cold chain refrigeration systems5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Lack of skilled personnel and safety concerns5.3 Value Chain Analysis5.4 Ecosystem/Market Map5.5 Key Technology Trends5.5.1 Cascade Ammonia Industrial Refrigeration System5.5.2 Intelligent Purging Industrial Refrigeration System5.5.3 Wireless Data Loggers5.5.4 Real-Time Data Monitoring For Refrigerated Transportation5.6 Pricing Analysis5.7 List of Key Patents and Innovations5.8 Trade Data5.9 Case Studies: Industrial Refrigeration System Market5.9.1 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Aurivo, ( Ireland)5.9.2 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Kezsky Syrzavod Cheese Factory ( Russia)5.9.3 John Controls: Cranswick Country Foods (UK)5.9.4 Emerson Electric Co.: Cimco ( Canada)5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.11 Policies and Regulatory Landscape

6 Industrial Refrigeration System Market, by Component6.1 Introduction6.2 Compressors6.2.1 Reciprocating Compressors6.2.1.1 Advantages such as low cost and high efficiency of reciprocating compressors to accelerate market growth6.2.1.2 Semi-hermetic type6.2.1.3 Hermetic type6.2.1.4 Open type6.2.2 Screw Compressors6.2.2.1 Characteristics such as higher capacity output, larger compression ratios, and smoother control to deliver energy savings to propel growth of screw compressors6.2.2.2 Single-screw compressors6.2.2.3 Twin-screw compressors6.3 Condensers6.3.1 Air-Cooled Condensers6.3.1.1 Air-cooled condensers offer easy installation and low/less water consumption6.3.2 Water-Cooled Condensers6.3.2.1 Benefits such as higher efficiency and smaller space requirement to propel market growth6.3.3 Evaporative Condensers6.3.3.1 Evaporative condensers to continue to dominate industrial refrigeration condenser market during forecast period6.4 Evaporators6.4.1 APAC to Grow at Highest CAGR For Evaporators During Forecast Period6.4.2 by Cooling Type6.4.2.1 Air-cooled evaporators6.4.3 by Design Type6.4.3.1 Bare tube evaporators6.4.3.2 Plate type evaporators6.4.3.3 Finned evaporators6.4.3.4 Shell and tube type evaporators6.5 Controls6.5.1 Control Systems Help Remotely Monitor Industrial Refrigeration Systems, Thereby Lowering Operating & Maintenance Costs6.5.2 Compressor Controls6.5.3 Condenser Controls6.5.4 Evaporator Controls6.6 Vessels, Pumps, Valves, and Auxiliary Equipment6.6.1 Refrigerated Warehouse & Food Processing Industry to Create New Market Opportunities For Vessels, Pumps, Valves, and Auxiliary Equipment

7 Industrial Refrigeration System Market, by Refrigerant Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Ammonia7.2.1 Characteristics Such As Cost-Effectiveness and Energy Efficiency to Propel Growth of Ammonia-Based Refrigerants7.2.2 Ammonia Refrigeration Systems7.2.3 Low-Charge Ammonia Refrigeration Systems7.3 CO27.3.1 CO2 Refrigerants Are Most Commonly Used For Their Various Advantages7.3.2 CO2 Refrigeration Systems7.3.3 CO2 Cascade Refrigeration Systems7.4 Others7.4.1 HFC7.4.2 HCFC7.4.3 HC7.4.4 HFO

8 Industrial Refrigeration System Market, by Application8.1 Introduction8.2 Refrigerated Warehouses8.2.1 Growing Demand For Storage of Perishable Or Seasonal Foods at Strategic Locations to Propel Market Growth8.3 Fruit & Vegetable Processing8.3.1 Strict Government Regulations For Fruit & Vegetable Processing Industry Provide Opportunities For Industrial Refrigeration System Market Players8.4 Beverage Processing8.4.1 Adoption of Ammonia-Based Refrigeration Systems to Accelerate Demand For Industrial Refrigeration Systems in Beverage Applications8.5 Meat, Poultry, & Fish Processing8.5.1 Increasing Consumer Demand For Fresh & Protein-Rich Food to Create Market Opportunities8.6 Dairy & Ice Cream Processing8.6.1 Rising Demand For Processed Dairy Products Such As Cheese, Yoghurt, and Fermented Milk to Drive Market8.7 Chemical, Petrochemical, & Pharmaceutical8.7.1 Running Clinical Testing and Research in Pharmaceuticals to Halt Outbreak of COVID-19 Pandemic to Augment Market Growth8.8 Refrigerated Transportation8.8.1 Rising Demand For Fresh & High-Quality Food/Commodities to Drive Growth of Market8.8.2 Refrigerated Road Transport8.8.3 Refrigerated Sea Transport8.8.4 Refrigerated Rail Transport8.8.5 Refrigerated Air Transport

9 Geographic Analysis

10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Overview10.2 Market Share Analysis, 202010.3 Revenue Analysis10.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant10.4.1 Star10.4.2 Pervasive10.4.3 Emerging Leader10.4.4 Participant10.5 SME Evaluation Quadrant For Industrial Refrigeration System Market, 202010.5.1 Progressive Company10.5.2 Responsive Company10.5.3 Dynamic Company10.5.4 Starting Block10.6 Competitive Benchmarking10.7 Competitive Situation and Trends10.7.1 Product Launches and Developments10.7.2 Deals

11 Company Profiles11.1 Key Players11.1.1 Johnson Controls11.1.2 Emerson Electric Co.11.1.3 Danfoss11.1.4 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft11.1.5 Mayekawa11.1.6 Bitzer11.1.7 Baltimore Aircoil Company (Amsted Industries)11.1.8 Lennox International11.1.9 Lu-Ve Group 11.1.10 Daikin11.2 Other Players11.2.1 Ingersoll Rand11.2.2 Hitema International11.2.3 Srm Italy11.2.4 Evapco, Inc.11.2.5 GUNtner GmbH & Co. Kg11.2.6 Clauger11.2.7 Dorin S.P.A11.2.8 Kobelco11.2.9 Parker Hannifin 11.2.10 MTA S.P.A. 11.2.11 Frascold 11.2.12 Rivacold 11.2.13 Star Refrigeration 11.2.14 Industrial Frigo 11.2.15 Innovative Refrigeration Systems, Inc.

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i9lv5q?

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-refrigeration-system-market-with-covid-19-impact-analysis-by-component-application-refrigerant-type-and-region---global-forecast-to-2026-301398204.html

SOURCE Research and Markets