Industrial Manufacturing News And Planned Industrial Project Reports - July 2020 Recap

Industrial Manufacturing Projects:

Type

Manufacturing/Production Facilities - 127

Distribution, Industrial Warehouse - 67

Scope

New Construction - 35

Expansion - 55

Renovations/Equipment Upgrades - 75

Location

Ohio - 9

- 9 Texas - 8

- 8 Florida - 8

- 8 Michigan - 8

- 8 New York - 7

- 7 South Carolina - 7

- 7 California - 7

- 7 Indiana - 6

- 6 Virginia - 5

- 5 Kentucky - 5

Largest Planned Project

SalesLeads research identified 5 new Industrial Manufacturing facility construction projects, estimated value $100+M.

Largest project, owned by SK Innovation, planning to invest $940 million for construction of a 430,000sf manufacturing facility in COMMERCE, GA.

Top 10 Tracked Projects

INDIANA:Pharmaceutical company is expanding and investing $112 million for construction of a 72,000sf processing, laboratory facility at their manufacturing campus BLOOMINGTON, IN.

PENNSYLVANIA: Aluminum can, glass bottle manufacturer to invest $366 million for construction of a 908,000sf manufacturing, warehouse, laboratory, office facility in OLYPHANT, PA. Received approval.

GEORGIA: Mattress manufacturer is planning to invest $21 million for renovation, equipment upgrades on recently leased 520,000sf manufacturing facility, MCDONOUGH, GA. Seeking approval.

KENTUCKY: Home appliance manufacturer is planning to invest $62 million for expansion, equipment upgrades to manufacturing facility, LOUISVILLE, KY. Completion early 2021.

NEBRASKA: Medical device manufacturer is planning to invest $70 million for expansion, equipment upgrades to manufacturing facility, BROKEN BOW, NE. Received approval.

OHIO: Aluminum supplier recently started construction of a 240,000sf warehouse, manufacturing facility, NORTON, OH. They will consolidate operations upon completion.

VIRGINIA: Medical device manufacturer is planning to invest $35 million for expansion, equipment upgrades of their warehouse, manufacturing facility, LYNCHBURG, VA. Received approval.

CONNECTICUT: Aerospace components manufacturer is planning the construction of a 100,000sf manufacturing facility, MILFORD, CT. Currently seeking approval. They will consolidate operations upon completion.

ILLINOIS:Electric truck manufacturer is planning an expansion of warehouse, manufacturing facility, NORMAL, IL, 472,000sf. Currently seeking approval. Completion slated for early 2021.

MICHIGAN: Automobile seat manufacturer is planning to invest $15 million for renovation, equipment upgrades of their manufacturing facility, DETROIT, MI. Project includes 20,000sf expansion, LANSING, MI.

