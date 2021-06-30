Industrial Energy Efficiency Services Market | General Electric Co. And Enel Spa - Prominent Market Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has been monitoring the industrial energy efficiency services market, operating under the industrials sector. The latest report on the industrial energy efficiency services market, 2020-2024, estimates it to register an incremental growth of by USD 2.09 bn, at a CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. DuPont de Nemours Inc., Enel Spa, ENGIE SA, General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Schneider Electric SE, SGS SA, Siemens AG, and VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA are among some of the major market participants.

Growing awareness about environmental impact and sustainability has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. Reduction in emissions due to the adoption and usage of energy-efficient systems is one of the major factors driving the adoption of the industrial energy efficiency services market during the forecast period. However, the higher cost of energy-efficient equipment may be a bigger challenge among the extremely price-sensitive customers, especially in emerging economies.

Industrial Energy Efficiency Services Market 2020-2024: Segmentation AnalysisBased on geographic segmentation, 35% of the market's growth originated from North America during the forecast period. The presence of large manufacturing facilities having high installed capacity will lead the region to contribute to this growth. In addition, EA and C services led the market growth and will continue to witness considerable growth as more and more companies engage in consulting and data recording services for the various equipment used across the industries. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the industrials energy efficiency services market size.

Industrial Energy Efficiency Services Market 2020-2024: ScopeTechnavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The industrial energy efficiency services market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies a rise in focus on using renewable energy as one of the prime trends driving the industrial energy efficiency services market growth during the next few years.

Related Reports on Industrials Include: Blast Furnaces Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 Automation Market in Textile Industry by Solution, Component, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

