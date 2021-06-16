Industrial Emission Control Systems Market: COVID-19 Focused Report | Evolving Opportunities With Ducon And Durr AG | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Emission Control Systems Market report has been added to Technavio's offering.

NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Emission Control Systems Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Our client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies.

The global industrial emission control systems market is expected to grow by USD 3.33 billion according to Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4%.

For the Right Perspective & Competitive Insights. Make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis.

Download: Technavio's Five Forces Analysis

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Industrial Emission Control Systems Market Analysis Report by End-user (Oil and gas, Power generation, Iron and steel, Cement, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions.

https://www.technavio.com/report/report/industrial-emission-control-systems-market-industry-analysis

The industrial emission control systems market is driven by the growing GHG emissions from industries. In addition, the development of high-efficiency filters is anticipated to boost the growth of the industrial emission control systems market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Industrial Emission Control Systems Companies:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

CECO Environmental Corp.

Ducon

Durr AG

Fujian Longking Co. Ltd.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Industrial Emission Control Systems Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Oil and gas - size and forecast 2020-2025

Power generation - size and forecast 2020-2025

Iron and steel - size and forecast 2020-2025

Cement - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Industrial Emission Control Systems Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business?

Grab an exclusive Report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Industrial Heat Pumps Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Industrial Turbocharger Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

About TechnavioTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Our growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactsTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comReport: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41250

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-emission-control-systems-market-covid-19-focused-report--evolving-opportunities-with-ducon-and-durr-ag--technavio-301311246.html

SOURCE Technavio