Industrial Counterweights Market Worth $8.5 Billion By 2026 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Industrial Counterweights Market by Type (Swing Counterweight, Fixed Counterweight), Material (Steel & Iron, Concrete), Application (Elevators, Cranes, Forklift, Excavators, Lifts, Grinding Wheels), End User, and Region-Global forecast to 2026",published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Industrial Counterweights Market size will grow to USD 8.5 billion by 2026 (forecast year) from USD 6.7 billion in 2021 (estimated year), at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The purpose of a counterweight is to make lifting the load faster and more efficient, which saves energy and is less taxing on the lifting machine. Counterweights are used to counterbalance the weight and maintain stability and are required to complete various operations in industries such as industrial manufacturing, marine, renewables, construction, mining, and agriculture. Increasing demand from the construction industry in the industrial environment to offer lucrative opportunities for the Industrial Counterweights Market during the forecast period.

The fixed counterweights segment is expected to dominate the industrial market, by type, during the forecast period.

The fixed counterweights segment accounted for the largest share of the Industrial Counterweights Market, by type, in 2020. The fixed counterweights segment of industrial fixed counterweights is further classified into two types—fixed frames and floating frames. As the name suggests, the position of the counterweight is stable in the fixed frame, whereas it is rotating in the floating frame.

The iron & steel segment is expected to dominate the industrial market, by material, during the forecast period.

The iron & steel counterweights segment accounted for the largest share of the Industrial Counterweights Market, by type, in 2020. Iron and steel materials are widely used to make counterweights, owing to various desirable properties aligned with them such as high strength, ductility, and tensile strength. Iron and steel are used widely in the construction of roads, railways, buildings, etc. Equipment such as bridge weights, cylindrical weights placed on poles near railway tracks, cranes, and forklifts; modern structures, such as stadiums, skyscrapers, bridges, and airports, are supported by a steel skeleton. Iron and steel counterweights are required for the construction of all the aforementioned equipment and structures.

The cranes segment is expected to dominate the Industrial Counterweights Market, by application, during the forecast period.

The cranes counterweights segment accounted for the largest share of the Industrial Counterweights Market, by application, in 2020. A crane is a lifting or lowering machine equipped with a hoist rope, wire ropes or chains, and sheaves. It is mainly used for lifting heavy objects and transporting them to other places. Industrial counterweights for cranes are widely used in the construction industry. Cranes are of various types, such as tower cranes, mobile cranes, overhead cranes, and loader cranes. Depending on the location of counterweights in cranes, they can be categorized as swinging type or fixed type.

The construction in industry is expected to dominate the Industrial Counterweights Market, by end -user, during the forecast period.

The construction industry accounted for the largest share of the Industrial Counterweights Market, by end-user industry, in 2020. Construction equipment are being enhanced to manage complex tasks and sustain in critical environments. With rising construction activities across the world and increasing budgets pertaining to construction, the demand for different types of cranes, especially tower cranes for the construction of tall buildings, will increase in emerging countries such as China, India, Brazil, and Middle Eastern countries .

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the Industrial Counterweights Market

In this report, the Industrial Counterweights Market has been analyzed with respect to 5 regions, namely, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to lead the Industrial Counterweights Market, by region, during the forecast period. Asia Pacific consists of developing countries such as China and Japan. The growing industrial sectors in these countries is expected to be the main driver. Also, the growth of the construction and automotive sectors in China, India, Australia and South Korea has played a significant role in the growth of the Industrial Counterweights Market in Asia Pacific. Nearly all the countries in the region are augmenting their construction capacity. China and Japan are investing heavily on their country's infrastructural development. This has led to a rise in demand of industrial counterweights systems from construction sector, which is expected to drive the growth of the Asia Pacific Industrial Counterweights Market.

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the Industrial Counterweights Market.

The key players include FMGC, Farinia Group ( France), Sic LAZARO (US), Crescent Foundry ( India), Gallizo ( Spain), Mars Metal ( Canada). The leading players are adopting various strategies to increase their share in the Industrial Counterweights Market.

