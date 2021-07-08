Industrial Barcode Scanner Market Growth Analysis In Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals | Technavio
NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 388.38 million during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the industrial barcode scanner market to register a CAGR of over 5%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Advantech Co. Ltd., Datalogic Spa, EUROTECH Spa, Generalscan Electronics Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Opticon Sensors Europe BV, Shenzhen Alacrity Barcode Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Unique Electronic International Ltd., Unitech Electronics Co Ltd., and Zebra Technologies Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the evolution of Industry 4.0, the rise in the adoption of wearable barcode scanners in the manufacturing industry, and the increased deployment of mobile workforce will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Industrial Barcode Scanner Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Industrial Barcode Scanner Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Mobile Computers
- Handheld Scanners
- Ring Scanners
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Industrial Barcode Scanner Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the industrial barcode scanner market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Advantech Co. Ltd., Datalogic Spa, EUROTECH Spa, Generalscan Electronics Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Opticon Sensors Europe BV, Shenzhen Alacrity Barcode Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Unique Electronic International Ltd., Unitech Electronics Co Ltd., and Zebra Technologies Corp.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Industrial Barcode Scanner Market size
- Industrial Barcode Scanner Market trends
- Industrial Barcode Scanner Market industry analysis
The growing demand for rugged industrial barcode scanners is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high cost of industrial barcode scanners is may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the industrial barcode scanner market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Industrial Barcode Scanner Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial barcode scanner market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the industrial barcode scanner market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the industrial barcode scanner market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial barcode scanner market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Mobile computers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Handheld scanners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Ring scanners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Advantech Co. Ltd.
- Datalogic Spa
- EUROTECH Spa
- Generalscan Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Opticon Sensors Europe BV
- Shenzhen Alacrity Barcode Technology Co. Ltd.
- Shenzhen Unique Electronic International Ltd.
- Unitech Electronics Co Ltd.
- Zebra Technologies Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
