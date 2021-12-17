Industrial Automation: Global Market, 2025 - IaaS To Enable Integration Of Disparate IoT Point Solutions For Supply Chain Management

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Industrial Automation Outlook Report, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Industrial Automation Outlook Report, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service analyzes the global industrial automation market from 2020 to 2025, with 2020 as the base year.

The deliverable offers an in-depth look at the dynamics influencing and challenging the growth of the industrial automation market and analyzes the process automation technology segments across process, discrete, and hybrid industries.

It offers a comprehensive market overview with top digital trends to watch, growth opportunity analysis, general industrial automation outlook with market forecasts, and insights on major companies including Siemens, Emerson, Yokogawa, ABB, Schneider Electric, and Rockwell.

The research also highlights future growth opportunities and the strategic imperatives market participants need to consider to capitalize on growth opportunities.

Digitalization is pushing every end-user industry and market to transform their approach toward generating revenue through unique customer experiences. Investment in robotics, AI/ML, edge computing, big data, augmented reality/virtual reality, and remote assistance technologies have accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the current momentum expected to intensify.

In the long term, AI with everything, quantum computing in manufacturing, and blockchain in the supply chain will be growing technology investment areas.

Key Topics Covered

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult To Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Industrial Automation Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Research Scope, Analysis, Methodology, and Definitions

Research Scope

Market Segmentation by Process Industry

Market Segmentation by Hybrid Industry

Market Segmentation by Discrete Industry

Market Segmentation by Region

Product Definitions

3. Top Digital Trends to Watch

Impact of Top Digital Technologies on the Automation Market

Top Digital Trends to Watch

Trend 1 - Decentralized Computer Systems and Deployment of Industrial Edge Solutions

Trend 2 - Robotics in Inventory Management and Warehouse

Trend 3 - Improved Productivity: AR and VR will Merge to Provide a Reality-Virtuality Continuum

Trend 4 - Digital Business Models and LCS

Trend 5 - Dawn of a New Era with the Shift from Automated to Autonomous Operations

Trend 6 - Continuous Process Improvement: AI with Everything

Trend 7 - Blockchain in SCM with Heightened Security

Trend 8 - Cognitive Automation Engineering

Trend 9 - Sustainability in Operations and Manufacturing

Trend 10 - 5IR on the Horizon

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Industrial Automation Market

Key Growth Metrics for the Industrial Automation Market

2020-2025 Global Automation Outlook

Global Industrial Automation Market - Total Addressable Market

Current vs Future Growth by End Market

Digital Solutions Adoption by Industry

COVID-19's Impact on Global GDP Growth

Global Growth Scenario Analysis - Assumptions

Global GDP Growth Under Different Scenarios

COVID-19's Impact on the Main Global Regions

Growth Drivers for the Industrial Automation Market

Growth Restraints for the Industrial Automation Market

Business Imperatives for Industrial Markets

Technology Investment Growth Area - Industrial Cybersecurity

Technology Investment Growth Area - Cobots

Technology Investment Growth Area - APM

Technology Convergence Leading to New Applications

Industry Convergence

5. Industrial Automation Outlook and Market Revenue Forecasts

Revenue Forecast Assumptions, Industrial Automation Market

Revenue Forecast, Industrial Automation Market

Revenue Forecast by Product, Industrial Automation Market

Revenue Forecast by Services

Market Share by Key Competitors (2020)

Revenue Forecast by Process Industry

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Process Industry - Revenue Forecast by Region

Hybrid Industry - Digital Solutions Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Hybrid Industry - Revenue Forecast by Region

Discrete Industries - Revenue Forecast by End Markets 2020-2025

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Discrete Automation Market - Revenue Forecast by Region

Evolving Customer Priorities

Main Shifts and Trends By Industry

6. Market Competition - Digital Strategies of Top Automation Companies

Digital Preparedness Assessment

Portfolio Comparison of Technologies

Market Landscape Analysis

Companies to Watch in the Industrial Automation Space

Siemens - Digital Strategy

ABB - Digital Strategy

Emerson - Digital Strategy

Schneider Electric - Digital Strategy

Honeywell - Digital Strategy

7. Growth Opportunity Universe, Industrial Automation Market

Growth Opportunity 1 - Lifecycle Services, 2025

Growth Opportunity 2 - Asset Performance Management, 2025

Growth Opportunity 3 - IaaS to Enable Integration of Disparate IoT Point Solutions for Supply Chain Management, 2025

8. Next Steps

Engage with our Growth Pipeline as a Service (GPaaS) Platform to Understand the Need for Strategic Pivots and Thrive Tomorrow

Develop the Industry's Best and Credible Portfolio to Amplify Your Product Positioning and Accelerate the Demand Generation Needs

Study License for Reprint and Integration with Landing Page

Virtual Think Tanks, led and moderated by the analyst

Consulting Services Portfolio to Meet Your Bespoke Requirements

Your Next Steps

9. List of Exhibits

Companies Mentioned

ABB

Emerson

Rockwell

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Yokogawa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4njnk

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-automation-global-market-2025---iaas-to-enable-integration-of-disparate-iot-point-solutions-for-supply-chain-management-301447282.html

SOURCE Research and Markets