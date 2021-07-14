Industrial & Institutional Disinfectant & Sanitizers Markets 2021-2026: Spike In Demand For Hygiene Solutions Post-COVID-19 / Increasing Product Innovation

DUBLIN, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial & Institutional Disinfectant & Sanitizers Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The industrial & institutional disinfectants & sanitizers market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.21% during the period 2020-2026.

With the expansion of healthcare facilities and expenditure, disinfectant products are expected to increase demand. The institutional & industrial sanitizers & disinfectants market is likely to witness rapid growth in the coming years. The rising awareness for personal hygiene and increasing focus to save the work environment in various geographies has propelled the demand for hygiene solutions, including sanitizers and disinfectants worldwide. INDUSTRIAL & INSTITUTIONAL DISINFECTANTS & SANITIZERS MARKET SEGMENTATIONThe industrial & Institutional disinfectants & sanitizers market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, composition, end-user, distribution channel, geography. Spray hand sanitizers are a niche product segment preferred by selective customer segments across the market.

Vendors promote their products across varied sizes, suitable for end-customers to carry along with them to gyms, fitness centers, and other facilities, subsequently providing a complete solution package for hand hygiene. Liquid hand sanitizers act more quickly (approximately 15 seconds). In comparison, gel-based hand sanitizers require close to 30 seconds to start reacting accordingly, and due to this, it is booming across the industrial & institutional disinfectants & sanitizers market.Ethyl alcohol-based hygiene solutions are witnessing high demand during the outbreak of novel coronavirus across the globe. Several governments have introduced a range of emergency instructions for vendors to cater to the staggering need for temporary hand hygiene solutions. To fulfill the huge demand, manufacturers of hygiene solutions seek to get alcohol from corns to surge the production.

For instance, Allston Chemical Plant partnered with hospitals to provide hygiene solutions. According to the resources, the company has formulated things for its product line, including ethyl alcohol. The company has also discontinued its product line and made it available for hygiene solutions.The growth in the food manufacturing setups is likely to boost the recurring demand for disinfectants and sanitizers. The food industry from the recent five years has grown by the rate close to 6% every year in the US, driving the growth of the industrial & institutional disinfectants & sanitizers market share across the country. The fear of receiving infectious materials in packages resulting from chemical warfare has also boosted the demand for hygiene solutions in government offices worldwide.Dealer & distributors are critical channels that constituted over 33% share in distributing the industrial & institutional (I&I) disinfectants & sanitizers products in 2020. For the European region, A.I.S.E., the association representing the European manufacturers of cleaning, hygiene, and disinfectant products, is an important sector in the fight against COVID-19 due to its portfolio of products and services.

INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY North America is one of the most developed regions with respect to economic stature, the standard of social living, and technological growth. The region, particularly in the US, has made numerous technological advances. The US is known as a technical innovator due to the emergence of gigantic online retailers, the development of worldwide social media applications, and the growth of the cloud. The highest share of the hygiene solution industry is anticipated in North America.

The US is the largest market for the hygiene and sanitization industry in the world. Further, the distribution channels in the US have been growing at a rapid rate, which is denoted by the total sales published by the US Census Bureau Department of Commerce.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPEVendors can alter and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong presence in the upcoming days. Companies must develop innovative technologies and remain abreast of the upcoming technologies to have a competitive advantage over their rivals.

Many domestic players are expected to expand their presence worldwide during the forecast period due to the push provided by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in the fast-developing countries in APAC and Latin America, to gain more market share. Key Vendors

3M

Ecolab

GOJO Industries

Procter & Gamble

Johnson & Johnson

Reckitt Benckiser Group

The Unilever Group

Vi-Jon

Other Prominent Vendors

B.Braun

Bath & Body Works

BD

Beitai Daily Chemical

Best Sanitizers

BODE Chemie

Cantel Medical

Cardinal Health

CarrollCLEAN

Chattem Chemicals

Christeyns

Cleenol

CleanWell

Colgate-Palmolive

Diversey

Dreumex

Dynarex

EcoHydra

Edgewell Personal Care

Fisher Scientific

GAMA Healthcare

Henkel

Kimberly-Clark

Kinnos

Kutol

Linkwell

Lion

Medline Industries

Metrex

Nice-Pak

Pal International

Parker Laboratories

Safetec of America

Sani Professional

Schulke & Mayr

S.C. Johnson & Sons

STERIS

Stryker

The Himalaya Drug Company

Unicharm

UPS Hygiene

Vectair Systems

Whiteley

Zoono

Key Topics Covered: 1 Research Methodology 2 Research Objectives 3 Research Process 4 Scope & Coverage 5 Report Assumptions & Caveats 6 Market at a Glance 7 Introduction7.1 Historic Overview7.2 Market Overview7.3 Impact of COVID-197.4 COVID-19 Impact on Global Trade 8 Market Opportunities & Trends8.1 Growth in Aging Population8.2 Spike in Demand for Hygiene Solutions Post-COVID-198.3 Increasing Product Innovation 9 Market Growth Enablers9.1 Growing Patient Base Due to Spread of Diseases9.2 Increased Chances of Epidemic & Pandemic Outbreaks9.3 Rise in Healthcare-Associated Infections 10 Market Growth Restraints10.1 Excessive Use of Hygiene Products10.2 High Cost Due to Lower Adoption10.3 Development of Alternative Technologies 11 Value Chain 12 Market Landscape12.1 Market Overview12.2 Market Size & Forecast12.3 Institutional Vs Industrial Demand12.4 COVID-19 Impact on Hygiene Solutions Market12.5 Expected Spike & Downfall in Demand12.6 Supply Chain Analysis12.7 Five Forces Analysis 13 Product13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine13.2 Market Overview13.3 Sanitizers13.4 Disinfectants 14 Composition14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine14.2 Market Overview14.3 Ethyl Alcohol14.4 Isopropyl Alcohol14.5 Quats14.6 Chlorine / Iodophor 15 End-Users15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine15.2 Market Overview15.3 Institutional15.4 Healthcare15.5 Food & Beverage Industry15.6 Automotive & Aerospace15.7 Laundry Care15.8 Metal & Fabric15.9 Hospitality 16 Distribution Channel16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine16.2 Market Overview16.3 Wholesale Distributors/Stockists16.4 Direct Procurement16.5 Dealers & Distributors16.6 Drug Stores / Pharmacies16.7 Mass Market Players

