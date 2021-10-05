Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Production Market Size Worth $1.76 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global induced pluripotent stem cells production market size is estimated to reach USD 1.76 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is driven by technological advancements in induced pluripotent cell manufacturing, rising awareness about the therapeutic potency of such cells, and extensive research on the development of regenerative medicine using induced pluripotent cells. The ability of iPS cells to differentiate with maximum diversity has been one of the key drivers propelling its usage in gene and cell therapy applications.

Key Insights & Findings:

Widespread potential applications of iPS cells in drug development and discovery has resulted in the segment's dominance in 2020

On the other hand, regenerative medicine is expected to be the fastest-growing application segment over the forecast period due to the high usage of iPSCs in treating a number of injuries and degenerative diseases

Automated platforms for iPSCs production have gained immense demand owing to the rising requirement for reproducible large-scale stem cell and differentiated progeny production, with minimum variation

Research and academic institutes are projected to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 due to a rise in the number of collaborations between researchers

These collaborations are largely targeted towards finding out the potential application of iPSCs in stem cell biology, translational research, clinical investigation of diseases

Favorable government initiatives, high R&D expenditure, availability of advanced research facilities & skilled professionals, and active policies pertaining to cell therapies have contributed to the dominance of the North American regional market in 2020

The key players are engaged in exploring iPSC therapy to its highest potential across different emerging applications, contributing to the market growth

In February 2021 , Evotec entered into a partnership with the Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf. The partnership aims to develop iPSC- based cell therapy for the treatment of heart failure

Under this partnership, Evotec and UKE will leverage their mutual strength for the development of iPSC- based therapy approach with the help of Engineered Heart Tissue for curing heart failure

Read 150 page market research report, " Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Production Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Process, By Product, By Workflow, By Application, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028 ", by Grand View Research

The high therapeutic potential of induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) has expanded its applications in the past few years making significant contributions to the market revenue. For instance, extensive research activities are being carried out on iPSC-derived exosomes, organoid-generation for drug testing, and iPSC-based vaccines. iPS cells have paved the way for the commercialization of innovative cell-based therapies in regenerative medicine owing to their ability to propagate indefinitely. In addition, iPS cells have extended their applications in regenerative medicines and therapies as they effectively avoid the ethical limitations of human embryonic stem cells and lower the risks of immune rejection, contamination, & infection.

Degenerative eye disorders are the most common targeted disorders in induced pluripotent cell-based clinical trials, along with cardiac syndromes, such as myocardial ischemia and heart failure, followed by spinal cord injury and neuropathies - Parkinson's disease, and thrombocytopenia from aplastic anemia. Moreover, the rising popularity of automated platforms for iPS cells production is further contributing to the industry growth. The automated production platform offers an ideal chance of reliable reproducibility of cells in addition to cost reduction and increases throughput.

Acknowledging the profitable opportunities posed by the market, key players in the induced pluripotent stem cells generation industry are focusing on mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their presence. In March 2021, Axol Biosciences signed a merger agreement with Censo Biotechnology. This entity is set to become one of the leading providers of products and services in the iPSC-based immune cell, neuroscience, and cardiac modeling for the drug discovery and screening market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global induced pluripotent stem cells production market on the basis of process, workflow, product, application, end-use, and region:

iPSCs Production Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Manual



Automated

iPSCs Production Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Reprogramming



Cell Culture



Cell Characterization/Analysis



Engineering



Others

iPSCs Production Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Instruments/Devices



Automated Platforms



Consumables & Kits



Media





Kits





Others



Services

iPSCs Production Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Drug Development and Discovery



Regenerative Medicine



Toxicology Studies



Others

iPSCs Production End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Research & Academic Institutes



Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies



Hospitals & Clinics

iPSCs Production Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Spain





Italy



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Production Market

Lonza

Axol Biosciences Ltd.

Evotec

Hitachi Ltd.

Merck KGaA

REPROCELL Inc.

Fate Therapeutics

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

StemCellFactory III

Applied StemCell Inc.

